ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $430,031

Dothan Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alexandria II is sure to provide a delightful living experience with its one story design and easy access and flow from room to room. This Ranch-style home with 2nd floor...

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Guess the rent of this 1950s catalog 2-bedroom Alamo Heights home

Home prices have surged drastically this year, making it difficult for those looking to but their first home. So people are still renting. But San Antonio rents aren't necessarily dropping. From finding your perfect new home to negotiating rent prices, searching for an apartment in San Antonio can be quite the experience. Taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco, MySA is looking at local properties showcasing the best, worst, and everything in between here in the Alamo City. Let's guess the rent.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Dallas News

See a five-bedroom Flower Mound house that has a hidden room

Is a secret room on your dream house bucket list? Take a look at this Flower Mound home in the Estates at Tour 18 community. Inside its 6,199 square feet, you’ll find five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. One of those suites is hidden behind a secret entrance that leads up a staircase to the second level, where the bedroom and bathroom sit.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
ravallirepublic.com

3 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $799,000

Are you looking for a home with irrigated acreage and a view? Now is your chance to own your own slice of Montana. This freshly-stained cedar-sided 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sits on just over 10 acres. The main level consists of a vaulted ceiling, cozy wood stove, a dining room, and access to the front and back decks. The kitchen has ample counter space with the sink window placed perfectly to view the Bitterroot Mountains. A large private bedroom is on the other side of the house and features a jack-and-jill bathroom and deck access. Upstairs you will find large bedroom with a separate seating area, large walk-in closet, and full bathroom. The basement features a wood stove, 3/4 bathroom, 2 bonus rooms, laundry room, additional storage, and access outside via walk-up stairs.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
Atlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $125,000

Three bedrooms at this price!!!! Investor Alert! 3 Bedroom with a full basement and off street parking! WHAT? Yes And easily accessible to public transportation, shopping and personal conveniences. Stop it now, this one has everything you need for your family or for a rental property. Upgraded Kitchen and flooring. Open Sunny Floorplan, Sun Porch, Corner Lot Location. Contingent upon Seller finding suitable housing, but the search was already started.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
City
Alexandria, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Dothan, AL
Business
Dothan, AL
Real Estate
Local
Alabama Business
Daily Progress

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $635,000

As you view this gracious home in Still Meadow, note the great attention to detail with the quality finishes throughout the home---stunning moldings and chair railings, handsome hardwood floors, plantation shutters, custom bookcases, etc. The home provides a marvelous traffic pattern for formal & informal entertaining that can overflow to the private deck. The property has been professionally landscaped with an eye to deer proofing, conserving water usage, privacy, & monthly care. Handsome hardscaping & stone paths meander through the property. Enjoy the spacious kitchen with double oven, gas cooktop, generous size pantry, & granite counters that open to the family room with a gas fireplace. The large master bedroom suite provides room for a gracious sitting area. On the 2nd level there are three additional bedrooms, one with an attached study/library. The terrace level is handsomely finished to accommodate a huge library with a small patio off of it, a bedroom, billard room, & utility room. This is a home that could easily accommodate a multigenerational family. A generator provides power for the main & terrace levels, garage door, & HVAC. Conveniently located to Charlottesville’s many amenities. Meticulously maintained.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Richmond.com

4 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $569,000

Amazing location in the charming Berkshire section of Ford's Colony close to the main entrance & country club while providing privacy at the end of the street, siding & backing to easements making this large lot feel even larger. The ranch style home offers great one level living w/everything on the main level and one bedroom & half bath upstairs along with a massive attic & an unfinished room over the garage for additional storage or room to grow. The high ceilings an open floor plan & tons of windows make this a bright and cheery home w/a screened porch and deck as a perfect way to relax and enjoy some fresh air. There is always plenty of space in the oversized garage w/a large storage shed for any yard items.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
PennLive.com

Home with pool, 12+ acres, two bar areas, horse arena and stables for $2.2M: Cool Spaces

This custom-built brick and stone-accented home has room to spare with 6,600-square-feet, including a finished walk-out lower level. With seven bedrooms, five fireplaces and a bright two-story great room with double-sided fireplace accented by a floor-to-ceiling brick and stone, the home checks all of the boxes. It includes a dining room with tray ceiling, first floor master bedroom with double-sided fireplace and large ensuite bath, and updated custom kitchen and breakfast room.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Family Room#Bonus Room#Design#Bedroom Home#Ranch
The Southern

At home | Dreamy Master Bedrooms

Much more than just the place you sleep, today’s master bedroom should function as a truly personal in-home retreat. Your bedroom is, or should be, a haven to escape the daily routines and a tranquil place to destress. Before diving into a new design, it is important to develop a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
WJON

Minnesota House Still for Sale in the Worst Location EVER!

Good luck selling this house. I get that the market is strong, but this is a ridiculously bad location. It looks like a home that was there long before any of the roads around it were. And when they decided to construct the interstate, yes, interstate, the owner was a hold out and wouldn't sell or move and this is the result.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Grand Rapids Press

Party palace: Giant home with indoor pool, sauna, bar and 2-story library on the market in Midland

MIDLAND, MI — There’s a home for sale in Midland that features an indoor pool, bar, humidor, two-story library, and more than 6,000 square feet of living space. The home, located at 5606 Pondview Drive in Midland, is listed for $899,900. This custom Martelli Construction home is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

566 S Main Street

Great opportunity to live in the heart of Naperville! Only two blocks to Downtown! First floor bedroom can be used as the Master Beds. 2 upstair Bedrooms. 2 full Baths! Bonus room in Basement can be 4th Bedroom! Plenty of storage! Large lot And Much More Schedule your Showings Today!!
NAPERVILLE, IL
willcountygazette.com

Top 10 Channahon, Illinois home sales for October 2021

These are the top 10 home sales for Channahon, Illinois in October 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In October 2021, there were 13 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $292,000 in Channahon. Top 10 home sales in Channahon for October 2021. BuyerAddressSale Price. John Edward and Edward Albert...
CHANNAHON, IL
bhhschicago.com

207 E 31st Street #5F

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom with heated garage parking condo located by the side of Illinois Institute of Technology. Hardwood floor through out the condo. In unit washer/dryer and nice size balcony. Granite countertop and Stainless steel appliances. Bus stop to Downtown is in front of the building. Close to the lake, redline and green line station, Chinatown. and minutes to Chicago downtown.
CHICAGO, IL
Dothan Eagle

Ice and Lights brightens Downtown Dothan

Dothan Leisure Services has brightened Downtown Dothan this year with its Black Friday grand opening of Ice and Lights. Located in Wadlington Park on Foster Street, Dothan’s first-ever ice-skating rink provided fun and entertainment for people of all ages Friday and will continue through Jan. 9. “Today has been fantastic,”...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy