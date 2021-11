The first quarter between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers got off to a hot start with the two sides electing to not play a ton of defense during the first quarter with the two sides nearly dead even at 12-13 with just over 6:00 remaining. Monte Morris stepped up in the scoring department with a quick seven, but Denver couldn’t get any stops on the defensive end to build a lead. Throw in eight first-quarter turnovers, and it was a recipe for disaster with Denver trailing 33-27 and the end of the quarter.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO