The nearest resistance witnessed at $7.6 remains unbroken. The support zone is present at $6.6, which is still distant. The Sandbox token is an extremely sought-after metaverse token. The anticipated launch of the Sandbox Alpha is finally here that has driven the prices quite high in the past few days. The launch of the game put a heavy load on the servers, and according to the official Twitter handle, the developers are working on the fix.

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO