Summoners War: Chronicles is an upcoming MMORPG by Com2uS. The game is all set to come out in the first quarter of 2022, and it seems like Com2uS will include a “P2E” or Play to earn function in Summoners War: Chronicles. The game takes place in a time before both Sky Arena and Lost Centuria, where they get to choose one of three Summoners, each of them will be equipped with unique skills and different appearances. As they go on their adventures, the Summoners’ team will consist of a party of up to three monsters. Each of the monsters will have a distinct skill set that will bring out unique battle strategies.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO