MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Bob Dylan has been telling stories through songs for 60 years. But recently America’s master lyricist has also captured moments in a new series of paintings that, just like his songs, are intimate and a bit of a mystery. The most comprehensive exhibition of the Nobel laureate’s visual art to be held in the U.S. goes on display on Tuesday in Miami at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum. Forty new pieces by the 80-year-old songwriter will be showcased for the first time. The exhibition with more than 180 acrylics, watercolors, drawings and ironwork sculptures will kick off...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO