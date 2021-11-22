China administered 2.437 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Nov 21

BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China could face more than 630,000 COVID-19 infections a day if it dropped its zero-tolerance policies by lifting travel curbs, according to a study by Peking University mathematicians. In the report published in China CDC Weekly by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention,...
BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China had given 76.3% of its population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday. A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their...
Shanghai, China, canceled over 500 flights and locked down several residential areas over three COVID-19 cases. Twenty hospitals also suspended outpatient and emergency medical services for three days. The sweeping response is part of China's strict COVID zero tolerance policy. Chinese financial hub Shanghai canceled hundreds of flights, closed schools,...
Jamaica has received another 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, half of which was donated by the Chinese government. The remainder was purchased by the Jamaica government. The vaccines were handed over on Wednesday at an official ceremony at which Prime Minister Andrew Holness thanked China for lending its assistance to Jamaica’s COVID-19 containment efforts.
The name of a newly identified variant of the coronavirus has had some social media users scratching their heads about the World Health Organization’s system for labeling certain versions of the virus. The WHO chose on Friday to dub the variant, first reported to the agency by scientists in South Africa, “omicron” — continuing its […]
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Aspen Pharmacare is in advanced discussions over a potential licensing agreement to package the COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa, it said on Monday. Aspen did not mention the name of the company with which it was in talks, but in early September it said it was in talks with U.S. pharma giant Johnson & Johnson over a vaccine packaging licence.
US-listed Chinese microblogging platform Weibo is seeking to raise up to $547 million in a share offer in Hong Kong, documents showed Monday, the latest China tech company to list closer to home as tensions with the United States rise. Several US-listed Chinese tech firms such as Alibaba have held initial public offerings in Hong Kong over the past two years as the United States has stepped up scrutiny of Chinese companies.
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will announce new restrictions on Monday to protect the country against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, its prime minister said. “We will present some additional restrictions today so that it is possible to protect ourselves better from those countries where this virus is,” Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he was deeply concerned about the isolation of southern African countries after new COVID-19 travel restrictions were imposed by several countries over the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. “I appeal to all governments to consider repeated testing for travelers,...
GENEVA (Reuters) – China said on Monday that it agreed in principle with proposals to strengthen compliance and sharing of information under amendments to the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations of 2005. “China agrees in principle with the ideas of further strengthening compliance, financing, sharing and information management in...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Security officials in one of China’s largest provinces have commissioned a surveillance system they say they want to use to track journalists and international students among other “suspicious people”, documents reviewed by Reuters showed. A July 29 tender document published on the Henan provincial government’s procurement website...
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is in talks with partners to export domestically made doses of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik, after New Delhi recently approved shipments of other shots, the firm said on Monday. As the main Indian distributor of Sputnik, sold only on the private market,...
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland said on Monday it would ban flights to seven African countries, extend quarantines for some travellers and further limit numbers allowed into places like restaurants, amid concerns over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The new measures will be in effect from Dec. 1-17. Polish...
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will offer a COVID-19 booster vaccine to all adults and give second doses to children aged between 12 and 15, the UK’s top vaccine advisers said on Monday, accelerating shots in light of concern about the spread of the Omicron variant. The Joint Committee on Vaccination...
PARIS (Reuters) – France registered its biggest jump in coronavirus-related hospital admissions since the spring, health ministry data showed on Monday. The number of patients in intensive care units with COVID-19 jumped by 117 to 1,749 people, the biggest increase since March-April, when the ICU number rose by more than 100 per day on several days.
Some people had gotten vaccinated for COVID thinking that they won’t have to take other precautions anymore. Some of them were thinking that the pandemic is approaching its end in this way, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to practically say “not so fast!”. The WHO...
Tension between Beijing and Washington continues as the US government on Wednesday reportedly put several Chinese firms in its trade blacklist. The US stated that these companies were aiding to develop the Chinese military’s quantum computing efforts, according to Reuters. As many as eight China-based technology companies were added in...
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine has introduced mandatory 14-day self-isolation for travellers returning from countries where the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected, the health ministry said on Monday. “…Travellers who have spent more than 7 days in the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, the...
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a 51-year-old man who arrived from South Africa on Sunday after a layover in Amsterdam, Madrid’s regional health authorities said on Monday. The microbiology unit at Madrid’s Gregorio Maranon hospital, which sequenced and...
