With the prime-time lights glaring, the Los Angeles Chargers withstood a late rally to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-37 on Sunday Night Football. Although the game was decided by one score, Los Angeles dominated for much of the night. The Bolts turned in their most explosive offensive performance of the season, dismantling the Pittsburgh defense for 533 total yards. The Steelers only managed 300 yards of total offense themselves. If it weren’t for three opportunistic fourth quarter touchdowns from Pittsburgh, this game could have been an easy blowout win for the Chargers.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO