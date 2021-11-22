ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philomath, OR

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $460,000

Democrat-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat home at the end of the lane with views of the fields and...

democratherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Democrat-Herald

Historical homes you can own in the Mid Valley area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Mid Valley. Investors!! Large home with 4 bedrooms. Currently rented to long term tenants that would love to stay. Basement for storage or bonus area. 4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $360,000. Updated 9 min ago. Accepted Offer...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Southern

At home | Dreamy Master Bedrooms

Much more than just the place you sleep, today’s master bedroom should function as a truly personal in-home retreat. Your bedroom is, or should be, a haven to escape the daily routines and a tranquil place to destress. Before diving into a new design, it is important to develop a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
PennLive.com

Home with pool, 12+ acres, two bar areas, horse arena and stables for $2.2M: Cool Spaces

This custom-built brick and stone-accented home has room to spare with 6,600-square-feet, including a finished walk-out lower level. With seven bedrooms, five fireplaces and a bright two-story great room with double-sided fireplace accented by a floor-to-ceiling brick and stone, the home checks all of the boxes. It includes a dining room with tray ceiling, first floor master bedroom with double-sided fireplace and large ensuite bath, and updated custom kitchen and breakfast room.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Philomath, OR
Business
City
Philomath, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Philomath, OR
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

566 S Main Street

Great opportunity to live in the heart of Naperville! Only two blocks to Downtown! First floor bedroom can be used as the Master Beds. 2 upstair Bedrooms. 2 full Baths! Bonus room in Basement can be 4th Bedroom! Plenty of storage! Large lot And Much More Schedule your Showings Today!!
NAPERVILLE, IL
willcountygazette.com

Top 10 Channahon, Illinois home sales for October 2021

These are the top 10 home sales for Channahon, Illinois in October 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In October 2021, there were 13 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $292,000 in Channahon. Top 10 home sales in Channahon for October 2021. BuyerAddressSale Price. John Edward and Edward Albert...
CHANNAHON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Closets#Bedroom Home
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

207 E 31st Street #5F

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom with heated garage parking condo located by the side of Illinois Institute of Technology. Hardwood floor through out the condo. In unit washer/dryer and nice size balcony. Granite countertop and Stainless steel appliances. Bus stop to Downtown is in front of the building. Close to the lake, redline and green line station, Chinatown. and minutes to Chicago downtown.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Democrat-Herald

Philomath stands firm on water reservoir in park

Philomath has reaffirmed its intention to use a portion of Marys River Park for a piece of its new water treatment facility. After six community members testified on Monday, Nov. 22, the City Council engaged in more than two hours of discussion before ultimately defeating a motion by Councilor Catherine Biscoe to enact a 30-day moratorium on the project on a 5-2 vote.
PHILOMATH, OR
WJON

Minnesota House Still for Sale in the Worst Location EVER!

Good luck selling this house. I get that the market is strong, but this is a ridiculously bad location. It looks like a home that was there long before any of the roads around it were. And when they decided to construct the interstate, yes, interstate, the owner was a hold out and wouldn't sell or move and this is the result.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy