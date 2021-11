Amari Cooper was sidelined against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and, because he's unvaccinated, sources confirm to CBS Sports, he won't take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving either -- unvaccinated players being forced into a mandatory 10-day quarantine by the league. His presence was greatly missed in the 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Week 11, and now Dak Prescott will potentially be without CeeDee Lamb as well on Thursday, after Lamb's head banged against the turf at Arrowhead Stadium on the final play of the first half.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO