‘TWD: World Beyond’: So Far, So (Not) Good (RECAP)

By Emily Hannemann, TV Insider
The Sanford Herald
 7 days ago

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s The Walking Dead:...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

tvinsider.com

‘Walking Dead: World Beyond’: Escaping CRM, For Real This Time (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode 9, “Death and the Dead.”]. Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) is having a no good, very bad day. To be fair, it’s not like the day’s going great for everyone else. While the Bennett family had...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TWD: World Beyond Recap: Penultimate Episode Makes a Casualty of [Spoiler]

What wearing a red shirt is to Star Trek crew members, making plans for the future is for Walking Dead characters. Yet in the penultimate episode of the AMC drama’s World Beyond spinoff, one of our young survivors made that fatal mistake and… Well, suffice it to say, they are no longer one of our young survivors. How’d it happen? And to whom? Read on… ‘SOMETIMES HELPING HURTS LIKE HELL’ | As “Death and the Dead” began, Jadis was chagrined to learn that Leo & Co. were detonating bombs all over the place, in the process blowing to smithereens any number of...
TV SERIES
The Sanford Herald

‘Fear TWD’: Colman Domingo on Strand’s ‘Fully Askew’ Moral Compass

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 7, “The Portrait.”]. Maybe what Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) really needs isn’t a pristine skyscraper packed to the brim with artists, musicians, scholars and the like. Maybe what he really, actually needs is… a hug?
TV SERIES
The Sanford Herald

‘Fear The Walking Dead’: More Power, More Problems (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 7, “The Portrait.”]. Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of his own actions. Maybe Strand (Colman Domingo) shouldn’t have been so picky about who he let into his tower, huh?. Thank you for...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Kami Cotler Doesn’t Think Upcoming Reboot Movie is ‘Replacing Anything’

The Waltons are coming back, folks. If you hadn’t heard, November 28, on The CW, The Waltons: Homecoming hits the small screen. The reboot movie has been highly talked about as of late. Lots of former cast members of the show from the 1970s spoke to Fox News about it. Kami Cotler said, “I don’t think anyone is replacing anything.” This is less of a movie that replaces the show so many folks loved back in the day and more of a celebration. They want folks to remember the good times of the show, not make you forget about them. It’s about appreciating the old while adding some new fans in the process.
MOVIES
TVLine

La Brea Recap: The One in Which We Learned That [Spoiler] Is [Spoiler]?!?!

This week on NBC’s La Brea, we learned about another sinkhole and the war that ensued in 10,000 B.C., all building to perhaps the show’s most bananapants reveal yet! IN THE LAND DOWN UNDER…. In the course of collecting themselves after the flash winter storm, the survivors finally realize that they need to start planning for long-term survival, and no mini greenhouse made out of car windshields is gonna cut it. Just then, Lily cries out from the woods, and Eve, Levi et al start chasing after what turns out to be Isaiah, the little blonde boy from the fort. The rugrat’s...
TV SERIES
Parsons Sun

‘NCIS’: What Do You Think of the New Team So Far? (POLL)

Season 19 has featured the most change ever on NCIS: boss Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is gone, off finding some sort of peace in Alaska; Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) is on an undercover assignment, somewhere; Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) is on the team full-time; and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) is the new leader. And we’re only seven episodes into the season!
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Best Episodes of 'Star Trek: Discovery' (So Far)

Star Trek: Discovery finally returns to Paramount+ on Thursday, November 18th for its fourth season. The series that heralded a new era of Trek follows mutineer-turned-Starfleet Captain, Michael Burnham, and the Starship USS Discovery as they face a completely changed galaxy after traveling into the future. Discovery has consistently taken...
TV SERIES
IGN

Story So Far: Spider-Man Villains (Doc Ock, Green Goblin, The Lizard, and more!)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is promising a multiversal Sinister Six for Peter Park (Tom Holland) to take on. After Peter Parker's identity is revealed by J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger in Spider-Man: Far From Home, his life is turned upside down. With the help (or harm) of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Peter must face a life where his loved ones forget his secret identity or accept the responsibility that comes with everyone knowing who he is. However, along the way, the multiverse breaks open and visitors from other worlds are stopping by to say hello to Peter Parker, such as Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), who we last saw die in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. With other defeated foes from Sam Raimi's and Marc Webb's films seemingly coming back from the dead Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin) and some with new looks (Jamie Foxx's Electro), as well as remorseful villains Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church in Spider-Man 3) and The Lizard (The Amazing Spider-Man), we're here to recap how these villains fared against "their" Peter Parker.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Doctor Who: BBC Announces Jodie Whittaker Final Episode

The BBC has announced Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall's final Doctor Who episode will air next Fall, in 2022. The official BBC Doctor Who Twitter account tweeted Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final episode will air as part of the BBC Centenary celebrations. "As part of the BBC Centenary...
TV SERIES
IGN

Halo TV Series: The Entire Cast of the Live-Action Adaptation (So Far)

Paramount Plus' live-action Halo TV Series has continued to fill out its cast, with several more stars reporting for duty alongside Pablo Schreiber's Master Chief. Halo: The Series will focus on the 26th-century war between the United Nations Space Command (UNSC) and the alien forces of the Covenant. Production on the series began in Budapest in 2019 but the COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions. Cameras started rolling again in late 2020, with the series now scheduled to release on Paramount+ in 2022.
TV SERIES
The Sanford Herald

5 Festive New Movies to Stream on Netflix Right Now

Looking for a way to get in the holiday spirit? Netflix is gifting viewers with plenty of festive films to choose from this season. Learn more about five new titles, below. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

George R.R. Martin ‘Would Fly to NYC to Beg’ HBO for 10 ‘Game of Thrones’ Seasons, Says His Agent

George R.R. Martin has been vocal in the past about his displeasure over HBO’s “Game of Thrones” only running eight seasons. The author said in October 2019 that “Thrones” would’ve needed 13 seasons to do his books justice. As part of journalist James Andrew Miller’s new book “Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers,” Martin’s agent Paul Haas revealed that the author flew to New York City more than once to meet with then-HBO CEO Richard Plepler in order to convince him to extend the series’ television run. “George would fly to New York to have lunch with Plepler, to beg...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Doctor Who review, ‘Survivors of the Flux’: Jodie Whittaker gives a subtle, pained performance as we discover the Time Lord’s origin story

Pinch me if I sound crazy, but did last week’s Doctor Who… actually make sense? Flux finally started to move forward, with an episode mercifully based on just one story. But this week, viewers must steel themselves once again, because “Survivors of the Flux” marks a return to multiple timelines, with the last of the threads being tied up as the series draws to a close. No longer bogged down with having to explain what on earth is going on, Jodie Whittaker is really allowed the space to shine and she gives a subtle, pained performance.After being turned to...
TV SERIES

