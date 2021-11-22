‘TWD: World Beyond’: So Far, So (Not) Good (RECAP)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is promising a multiversal Sinister Six for Peter Park (Tom Holland) to take on. After Peter Parker's identity is revealed by J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger in Spider-Man: Far From Home, his life is turned upside down. With the help (or harm) of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Peter must face a life where his loved ones forget his secret identity or accept the responsibility that comes with everyone knowing who he is. However, along the way, the multiverse breaks open and visitors from other worlds are stopping by to say hello to Peter Parker, such as Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), who we last saw die in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. With other defeated foes from Sam Raimi's and Marc Webb's films seemingly coming back from the dead Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin) and some with new looks (Jamie Foxx's Electro), as well as remorseful villains Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church in Spider-Man 3) and The Lizard (The Amazing Spider-Man), we're here to recap how these villains fared against "their" Peter Parker.

