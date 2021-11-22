Gold Price Rise Hits a Wall on Hawkish Fed Comments, Key US Data Eyed

Spot gold is stable on Monday close to its 50DMA near $1790. Gold traders await further information on Omicron, as well as Fed speak and US data this week. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices continue to stabilise close to the 50-day moving average, which currently resides just above $1790 and are broadly flat on the day, despite a modest pick up in the US dollar and US real yields. The pair has seen choppy trade since last Friday, in tandem with a pick-up in cross-asset volatility given worries about the newly discovered Covid-19 variant (Omicron) in South Africa. It swung as high as the $1815.00s last Friday as the US dollar and US yields dived as Omicron fears saw markets pull back on hawkish Fed bets, but then lost momentum and quickly pulled back under $1800 again. Shortly after the reopening of trade on Monday, it slid as low as $1770, but has since recovered.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO