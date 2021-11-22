ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Price Rise Hits a Wall on Hawkish Fed Comments, Key US Data Eyed

By Ilya Spivak
DailyFx
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold prices retreat as Fed Governor Waller calls for faster QE taper. Fed Funds futures, Treasuries curve mark upshift in rate hike outlook. Critical near-term chart support level looks to be anchored at $1827. Gold prices retreated Friday as Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller said he favors a faster...

www.dailyfx.com

