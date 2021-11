Freida Pinto and Cory Tran are now the proud parents of a baby boy. The Slumdog Millionaire actor posted a photograph of Tran, holding their son, who was born on Sunday (21 November), on Instagram. Pinto revealed that she gave birth to Rumi-Ray on Tran’s birthday in the caption which read: “Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy.” “It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO