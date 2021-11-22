ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes keep streaking with OT win over Kings

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7VN6_0d3esohA00

Kyle Capobianco scored the overtime winner and Travis Boyd collected one goal and one assist to give the visiting Arizona Coyotes a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka made 37 saves for his first NHL victory after suffering 10 losses to start his career. Clayton Keller collected a pair of assists for the Coyotes, who have won three of four games -- the last two on consecutive nights in extra time after tying the game in the third period.

The Coyotes are on a 3-0-1 run after winning just once in the first 15 games this season.

Keller set up the winner with a great play in the offensive zone. After failing to corral a long pass from Boyd, Keller gained possession deep in the zone and worked around the end boards to the high slot before slipping a pass to Capobianco in the right circle. The defenseman wristed home a shot from just below the face-off dot for his second goal of the season, at 3:24 of the overtime.

Brendan Lemieux scored for the Kings, who have dropped four straight games since a seven-game winning streak. Goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 25 shots.

After a scoreless first period, Lemieux’s fourth goal of the season gave the Kings the lead at the 5:38 mark of the second period. Blake Lizotte stole the puck just inside the offensive zone, worked to the slot and passed to Lemieux at the right face-off dot. Lemieux buried a slap shot that found the mark on the short side.

Boyd’s third goal of the season evened the score at 4:44 of the third period. Boyd set up shop directly in front of the goal and was in the perfect position to redirect the pass from Shayne Gostisbehere.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Five-best moments of LA Kings’ seven-game winning streak

With the LA Kings’ seven-game winning streak coming to an end on Saturday, we look back on the five best moments. Like all good things, the LA Kings seven-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday just 32 seconds into overtime against the Winnipeg Jets. That said, the team’s eight-game point streak is alive and well.
NHL
Fresno Bee

Vejmelka gets first win, Coyotes knock off Kings 2-1 in OT

Kyle Capobianco scored with 1:34 remaining in overtime, Karel Vejmelka stopped 37 shots for his first career win and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Sunday night. Travis Boyd had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes, who have won consecutive games for the first...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Lemieux
Person
Clayton Keller
Person
Karel Vejmelka
Person
Travis Boyd
Person
Kyle Capobianco
Person
Blake Lizotte
Person
Shayne Gostisbehere
Person
Jonathan Quick
Yardbarker

Clayton Keller Caps Coyotes Rally in Emotional Win Over Red Wings

Saturday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings was an emotional one for the Arizona Coyotes. For one, the team kicked off its Hockey Fights Cancer night by honoring its Senior Director of Amateur Hockey Development, Matt Shott, who is battling cancer. Just hours later, forward Clayton Keller completed a furious...
NHL
LA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 1, Coyotes 2 (OT) – Roy, McLellan

The LA Kings fell for the fourth consecutive game, the second of which in overtime, through a 2-1 defeat against the Arizona Coyotes. Forward Brendan Lemieux scored for the second consecutive game, with Blake Lizotte collecting the primary assist, while Jonathan Quick was solid once again between the pipes with 25 saves on 27 shots in a hard-luck defeat.
NHL
Yardbarker

Three key takeaways from LA Kings’ 2-1 OT loss to Coyotes

The LA Kings lost their fourth straight game, falling 2-1 in overtime to the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. A seven-game win streak now turned into a four-game losing streak; the LA Kings lost against the worst team in the NHL at home on Sunday night. Los Angeles had no shortage of opportunities, and they should have scored about four goals in this one. Unfortunately, they could only get one on the board.
NHL
fiveforhowling.com

Coyotes Game 21 Preview: Arizona looks to snap Dallas’ winning streak

After getting a three-day break, the Arizona Coyotes are back in action against the red-hot Dallas Stars tonight. The Stars, who started off the season very mediocre, have since gone on a three-game winning streak and are 6-3-1 through their last ten games played. Their play specifically picked up with...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Nhl
Reuters

Kings snap skid with win over struggling Sens

Carl Grundstrom scored two goals to help the Los Angeles Kings end a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 win against the visiting Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. Viktor Arvidsson and Arthur Kaliyev also scored, Anze Kopitar had three assists, and Cal Petersen made 30 saves for the Kings, who had lost four in a row to start a seven-game homestand.
NHL
Sacramento Bee

Atkinson keeps OT short in Flyers’ 2-1 win over Flames

Cam Atkinson scored just 45 seconds into overtime and Carter Hart made 33 saves to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers. Oliver Kylington scored for the Flames, who have lost six of eight. Jacob...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Times-Union Newspaper

Lancers’ Win Streak At Seven After OT Thriller

ELGIN, Ill. – Grace College’s men’s basketball team won its seventh straight game to open the season after beating Judson 84-79 Tuesday evening in overtime. Frankie Davidson played the role of hero as his basket late in the overtime period proved to be the winner. He finished the game with a team-high 24 points.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
slcdunk.com

Jazz look to extend winning streak against the Kings

After four losses in a five game stretch, the Jazz have rallied the troops and won two in a row. Coming off two blowout wins against a depleted 76ers team, and a young Raptors team, the Jazz are off to Sacramento to face the 6-9 Kings. The Kings are a...
NBA
ValleyCentral

Vipers keep win streak going against Capitanes

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers went head to head with the Mexico City Capitanes and defeated them 112-104 on Nov. 20. This win puts the Vipers on a 4-0 record. According to a release by the RGV Vipers, the last time they started a season with a 4-0 record was in the 2013-14 […]
NBA
West Central Tribune

Timberwolves lackluster in win over Kings

There was one question hanging over the Minnesota Timberwolves following their loss to Phoenix. Despite the end result, Minnesota played hard and competed with one of the NBA’s top teams at Target Center. But could it do it again? Could the Wolves follow up one solid performance with another?. Short...
NBA
NHL

Barabanov lifts Sharks in OT, stops Hurricanes' four-game winning streak

SAN JOSE -- Alexander Barabanov scored 1:42 into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at SAP Center on Monday. Tomas Hertl set up Barabanov for the goal that ended the Hurricanes' four-game winning streak. "It's one of those things where we just...
NHL
Reuters

Sharks pull out OT win over Hurricanes

Alexander Barabanov scored the overtime winning goal to give the host San Jose Sharks a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Kevin Labanc also scored for the struggling Sharks, who had lost six of their previous eight games (2-5-1). James Reimer made 22 saves for the win. While...
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy