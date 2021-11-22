Coyotes keep streaking with OT win over Kings

Kyle Capobianco scored the overtime winner and Travis Boyd collected one goal and one assist to give the visiting Arizona Coyotes a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka made 37 saves for his first NHL victory after suffering 10 losses to start his career. Clayton Keller collected a pair of assists for the Coyotes, who have won three of four games -- the last two on consecutive nights in extra time after tying the game in the third period.

The Coyotes are on a 3-0-1 run after winning just once in the first 15 games this season.

Keller set up the winner with a great play in the offensive zone. After failing to corral a long pass from Boyd, Keller gained possession deep in the zone and worked around the end boards to the high slot before slipping a pass to Capobianco in the right circle. The defenseman wristed home a shot from just below the face-off dot for his second goal of the season, at 3:24 of the overtime.

Brendan Lemieux scored for the Kings, who have dropped four straight games since a seven-game winning streak. Goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 25 shots.

After a scoreless first period, Lemieux’s fourth goal of the season gave the Kings the lead at the 5:38 mark of the second period. Blake Lizotte stole the puck just inside the offensive zone, worked to the slot and passed to Lemieux at the right face-off dot. Lemieux buried a slap shot that found the mark on the short side.

Boyd’s third goal of the season evened the score at 4:44 of the third period. Boyd set up shop directly in front of the goal and was in the perfect position to redirect the pass from Shayne Gostisbehere.

