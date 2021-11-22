ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China administered 2.437 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Nov 21

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China administered about 6.5 million doses of...

Reuters

China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China had given 76.3% of its population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday. A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their...
WORLD
Insider

Shanghai canceled over 500 flights, closed schools, and suspended hospital services because of 3 COVID-19 infections

Shanghai, China, canceled over 500 flights and locked down several residential areas over three COVID-19 cases. Twenty hospitals also suspended outpatient and emergency medical services for three days. The sweeping response is part of China's strict COVID zero tolerance policy. Chinese financial hub Shanghai canceled hundreds of flights, closed schools,...
HEALTH SERVICES
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Gets 100,000 Doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine from China

Jamaica has received another 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, half of which was donated by the Chinese government. The remainder was purchased by the Jamaica government. The vaccines were handed over on Wednesday at an official ceremony at which Prime Minister Andrew Holness thanked China for lending its assistance to Jamaica’s COVID-19 containment efforts.
WORLD
Swiss voters trend towards backing government’s COVID-19 response plan

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss voters on Sunday trended towards backing the government’s pandemic response plan, paving the way for the government to continue exceptional measures to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases. Early tallies of Sunday’s popular votes showed Swiss voters trending in favour of the law passed earlier...
LOTTERY
Some 62% of Swiss voters back Swiss COVID-19 law – gov’t

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss voters on Sunday backed the government’s pandemic response plan in a referendum by a clear majority, paving the way for the continuation of exceptional measures to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases. The government’s tally of Sunday’s vote showed a wider-than-expected majority of 62.01% of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Spread of Omicron variant forces nations to rethink plans for global travel

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The global spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has brought new cases in Australia, Denmark, France and the Netherlands, prompting nations to reconsider plans for international travel as they scramble to avert an outbreak. News of the variant triggered alarm and a sell-off last week in...
WORLD
Why WHO skipped ‘nu,’ ‘xi’ for new COVID variant: ‘omicron’

The name of a newly identified variant of the coronavirus has had some social media users scratching their heads about the World Health Organization’s system for labeling certain versions of the virus. The WHO chose on Friday to dub the variant, first reported to the agency by scientists in South Africa, “omicron” — continuing its […]
WORLD
China foreign exchange regulator fines Tencent’s Tenpay for misconduct

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange regulator said it fined Tencent Holding’s Tenpay for violating foreign exchange rules, as authorities step up supervision of the country’s fintech industry. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) Shenzhen branch fined Tenpay, Tencent’s online payment platform, 2.78 million yuan ($436,000) for misconduct, including...
ECONOMY
China's Twitter-like Weibo plans $547 mn Hong Kong listing

US-listed Chinese microblogging platform Weibo is seeking to raise up to $547 million in a share offer in Hong Kong, documents showed Monday, the latest China tech company to list closer to home as tensions with the United States rise. Several US-listed Chinese tech firms such as Alibaba have held initial public offerings in Hong Kong over the past two years as the United States has stepped up scrutiny of Chinese companies.
INTERNET
Merkel, EU back WHO launching negotiations on pandemic pact as Omicron spreads

GENEVA (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday the World Health Organisation required reliable financing with higher donations from member states, and she backed it launching negotiations for a binding international accord on preventing pandemics. Merkel was addressing health ministers at the start of a WHO special assembly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Factbox-Global spread of Omicron cases and associated travel curbs

LONDON (Reuters) – The Omicron coronavirus variant poses a high risk of global infection surges, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. Following is a selected country-by-country snapshot of confirmed Omicron cases and travel restrictions imposed in an attempt to slow its spread. CONFIRMED CASES BY NATION:. PORTUGAL. Portugal...
TRAVEL
‘Game-changer’: Poland tightens curbs amid Omicron fears

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland said on Monday it would ban flights to seven African countries, extend quarantines for some travellers and further limit numbers allowed into places like restaurants, amid concerns over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The new measures will be in effect from Dec. 1-17. Polish...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UK vaccine advisers say all adults to receive boosters

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will offer a COVID-19 booster vaccine to all adults and give second doses to children aged between 12 and 15, the UK’s top vaccine advisers said on Monday, accelerating shots in light of concern about the spread of the Omicron variant. The Joint Committee on Vaccination...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Britain to unveil new booster guidance as Omicron variant spreads

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is set to unveil new guidance on extending the rollout of COVID-19 booster shots to the under-40s on Monday in light of the rapid rise in cases of the variant of concern Omicron, which the government expects to spread further. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has restricted travel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
France registers biggest jump in COVID-19 hospital patients since spring

PARIS (Reuters) – France registered its biggest jump in coronavirus-related hospital admissions since the spring, health ministry data showed on Monday. The number of patients in intensive care units with COVID-19 jumped by 117 to 1,749 people, the biggest increase since March-April, when the ICU number rose by more than 100 per day on several days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
8 Chinese firms blacklisted in US over national security reasons

Tension between Beijing and Washington continues as the US government on Wednesday reportedly put several Chinese firms in its trade blacklist. The US stated that these companies were aiding to develop the Chinese military’s quantum computing efforts, according to Reuters. As many as eight China-based technology companies were added in...
FOREIGN POLICY

