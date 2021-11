The construction company behind Owatonna's new high school, Kraus-Anderson, recently uploaded drone footage of the construction so far. While it might be a little underwhelming to some, the amount of work that has already taken place in such a short time frame, they started grading and digging at the site this past spring, the video is really cool and you can get a feel for just how large the new school will be.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO