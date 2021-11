This is the first Christmas since the pandemic hit that various economies are opening up again and so we can expect crowds and surges. Whether it’s in your own neighborhood or you’re traveling to a popular tourist spot, having tools on Google Maps to help you navigate the next few weeks will be helpful. They are launching new features including Area Busyness to help you keep away or go towards crowds, Directory tabs for malls, airports, and transit stations, price ranges for restaurants, and a pickup with Google Maps for selected retailers in the U.S.

