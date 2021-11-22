ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

US Dollar Index recedes from stiff resistance near 96.25 amid risk reset

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Dollar Index (DXY) is paring gains, as the sellers return on Monday after a positive start to a new week. The improving market mood could be linked to the latest drop in the spot, as investors look past resurfacing worries over fresh covid curbs in Europe after Austria announced a...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wait and see

WAIT AND SEE (1110 GMT) With European stock markets up about 1% as we move towards midday trading, it appears that Friday's omicron scare has been somewhat digested. The direction of travel from here couldn't be murkier though and analysts are warning that we just need to wait for hard facts and see how dangerous that new variant really is.
STOCKS
invezz.com

DXY: Dollar index forecast ahead of Jerome Powell testimony

The US dollar index tilted upwards on Monday. This is after the index dropped sharply on Friday. We explain why the bullish trend will likely remain. The US dollar index (DXY) attempted to bounce back as the market reflected on the new Omicron variant. The index is trading at $96.25, which is a few points above last Friday’s low of $95.92.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Treasury Department#Dxy#Asian#Rsi#Covid#Pboc#Lpr#The Us Treasury#Today Daily Change#Trends Daily#Daily Pivot Point
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls to take the helm once anove $1,800

On Monday, gold price has extended Friday’s late rebound. In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, XAU/USD needs to find acceptance above $1,800 to negate the bearish bias. Gold’s path of least resistance appears to the downside. “The latest developments surrounding the new variant combined with the market’s reassessment of...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP: Brexit and new covid variant to weigh on the pound – Rabobank

Investors are not convinced about the upside potential for the pound, in the opinion of economists at Rabobank. Therefore, they retain their year-end EUR/GBP 0.85 target. “we expect that downside potential for EUR/GBP to be limited even on the announcement of a December rate hike from the BoE.”. Information on...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3350 amid Omicron fears, Brexit woes

GBP/USD is in bearish consolidation amid fresh covid and Brexit jitters. Safe-haven USD holds the reins starting out a fresh week. Covid updates, risks trends to lead the sentiment amid a light docket. GBP/USD is trading modestly flat below 1.3350, consolidating its recovery from eleven-month lows of 1.3278 amid a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
China
FXStreet.com

Omicron remains in focus as borders shutdown again

Asia Market Update: Omicron remains in focus as borders shutdown again, though markets have paired back some of Friday's losses; Casino names in HK lower on arrests for illegal gambling. General trend. - Omicron variant expected to weigh on the market after down day Friday in the US, travel restricts...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD struggles near 1.2750 as ‘Omicron’ enters Canada, yields recover

USD/CAD rebounds from intraday low after the biggest D1 jump since August. Canada reports two cases of the new covid variant in Ottawa. WTI crude oil consolidates Friday’s 13% slump as health officials from the US, Israel sound optimistic. BOC’s Macklem, Fed’s Powell eyed for fresh impulse. USD/CAD bounces off...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF: Risk reversal prints four-day downtrend

One-month risk reversal (RR) of USD/CHF, a gauge of calls to puts, drops for the fourth consecutive day to recently around -0.012 per the data source Reuters. It’s worth noting that the daily RR slumped the most in a month the previous day amid the market’s risk-off mood, down -0.413, whereas the weekly reading marked the lowest prints in 14 months with a -0.513 level for the week ended on November 26, per Reuters.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD remains on the defensive below mid-1.2700s

Rebounding oil prices underpinned the loonie and acted as a headwind for USD/CAD. A goodish pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and helped limit losses. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive bets. The USD/CAD pair traded with a negative bias through the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Market report: Chances of a recovery rally, and will central bankers bite the bullet?

After Friday’s epic market sell off on the back of fears about the new Covid variant, Omicron, all eyes will be on how financial markets perform this weekend. So far, Asian stocks have sold off, while US futures markets, which predict how stock markets may perform, have managed to eke out a gain, with the S&P 500 E-mini futures market pricing in a 0.8% gain, and Nasdaq futures looking for a 1% rise. Oil prices have also rebounded this morning, however, so far, they have only retraced some of the large losses that we experienced at the end of last week. This new variant took markets by surprise, the Vix index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, soared on Friday, after investors were jolted from the remarkable rally across financial markets this year. The reintroduction of the UK’s travel red list and PCR testing for all arrivals into the UK, put the brakes on airline shares, which fell back to levels not seen since November 2020. The market will be news-driven this week, and sentiment could remain fragile until we hear more about the impact of Omicron. We also have a mountain of economic data to digest and a large number of central bank speakers.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Yield rebound, US stock futures pare losses as ‘Omicron’ fears ease

US 10-year Treasury yields, S&P 500 Futures consolidate the biggest daily losses since early pandemic days. Comments from US NIH officials, Israel help to cut back on the covid variant fears. Fed’s Bostic rejects challenges to Fed’s rate hike, ECB’s Lagarde got reason to defend easy money policies. Speeches from...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD holds steady near mid-0.7100s, lacks follow-through

AUD/USD staged a goodish rebound from the 0.7100 neighbourhood, or over a three-month low. The risk-on impulse turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. A strong pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and capped gains for the major. The AUD/USD...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Dollar buying continues

Currencies & Gold rally on Friday in thin volume. The Dollar Tree is now the $1.25 Tree. Good Day… And a Marvelous Monday to you! I trust you all had a very Blessed Thanksgiving? I did, and enjoyed seeing everyone once again… I was sad to hear that son Andrew, and his family, which includes my little Evie, would not be with us this year, at it was the year where they went to his wife’s (Rachel) mom’s for Thanksgiving… And that brought me back to old memories of the arguments Kathy and I used to get into about who’s house we would be going to on Thanksgiving… But those all ended, thankfully, when I decided that we would host Thanksgiving at our house every year, and from then on… things have gone beautifully! Silly things, that aren’t worth arguing about, eh? I made a typo error on Wednesday last week, I mentioned that I loved the song Winter Romance by Beegie Adair, but I typed Adams… UGH! Well, she’s playing again this morning, her version of the song: Little Drummer Boy.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers aligning around the 1.1300 level

Concerns about the Omicron covid variant weigh on the market’s sentiment. German inflation peaked at 6% YoY in November, according to preliminary estimates. EUR/USD has lost bullish strength and may soon resume its decline. The EUR/USD pair trades marginally lower on Monday around the 1.1280 price level after hitting an...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy