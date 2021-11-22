ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

AUD/USD clings to modest recovery gains, around mid-0.7200s

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD gained some traction on Monday staged a modest rebound from multi-week lows. A goodish pickup in the US equity futures extended support to the perceived riskier aussie. Hawkish Fed expectations, COVID-19 jitters underpinned the USD and should cap the upside. The AUD/USD pair edged higher heading into the...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD trapped bears feeling the pain as risk-off ebbs

NZD/USD is higher in the open this week as risk-off currencies come up for air. A lot of good news was already priced into the Kiwi, leaving the bird vulnerable. NZD/USD is higher at the start of the week, adding some 0.16% at the time of writing as currency markets calm Asia after the initial shock of the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant. NZD/USD trades around 0.6820 after rising to a high of 0.6834 on the day from a low of 0.6807.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD remains on the defensive below mid-1.2700s

Rebounding oil prices underpinned the loonie and acted as a headwind for USD/CAD. A goodish pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and helped limit losses. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive bets. The USD/CAD pair traded with a negative bias through the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats towards 0.7100 as ‘Omicron’ sours sentiment

AUD/USD fades bounce off three-month low after the heaviest daily fall since early November. Australia reports first case of Omincron but PM Morrison rejects calls of quarantine before Christmas. Virus roiled markets by pushing back monetary policy tightening hopes and wither growth optimism. US housing data, Fed’s Powell will be...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Aud#Interest Rates#Aud Usd#Fed#European#North American
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD eases below 1.1300 amid firmer yields, Fed’s Powell eyed

EUR/USD consolidates 2021’s biggest daily gains as US Treasury yields underpin USD rebound. NIH contradicts ECDC’s fears like Fed’s Bostic did to ECB’s Lagarde. Global scientists, policymakers placate fears of Omicron even as national border checks return to the table. German HICP inflation data, US President Biden and ECB’s Lagarde...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD to drop substantially to 0.66 by June 2022 – Westpac

Economists at Westpac have upgraded their US dollar outlook to reflect recent data surprises, which in turn should bring forward Fed rate hikes to mid-2022 and boost the USD. NZD/USD should weaken as a result. “With a strengthening in the outlooks for US inflation and monetary policy, and the RBNZ...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD fades part of the recent strength, returns to 1.1260

The greenback picks up pace and weighs on the riskier assets. ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell next on tap in the calendar. The single currency fades part of Friday’s optimism and drags EUR/USD back to the area well south of the 1.1300 mark at the beginning of the week. EUR/USD looks...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
FXStreet.com

Market report: Chances of a recovery rally, and will central bankers bite the bullet?

After Friday’s epic market sell off on the back of fears about the new Covid variant, Omicron, all eyes will be on how financial markets perform this weekend. So far, Asian stocks have sold off, while US futures markets, which predict how stock markets may perform, have managed to eke out a gain, with the S&P 500 E-mini futures market pricing in a 0.8% gain, and Nasdaq futures looking for a 1% rise. Oil prices have also rebounded this morning, however, so far, they have only retraced some of the large losses that we experienced at the end of last week. This new variant took markets by surprise, the Vix index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, soared on Friday, after investors were jolted from the remarkable rally across financial markets this year. The reintroduction of the UK’s travel red list and PCR testing for all arrivals into the UK, put the brakes on airline shares, which fell back to levels not seen since November 2020. The market will be news-driven this week, and sentiment could remain fragile until we hear more about the impact of Omicron. We also have a mountain of economic data to digest and a large number of central bank speakers.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Market sentiment remains fragile as investors eye 'Omicron' headlines

Here is what you need to know on Monday, November 29:. The intense flight to safety on Friday triggered a sharp decline in US Treasury bond yields and caused global stock indexes to suffer heavy losses. The greenback weakened against the safe-haven currencies, such as the CHF and JPY, but outperformed high beta currencies. Despite concerning news surrounding the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the market mood seems to have improved modestly early Monday. Investors await the German inflation report and euro area business sentiment data but risk perception will remain as the primary market driver at the start of the week.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Omicron: Risk appetite, stocks, yields, dollar bloc, EMFX tumble

JPY, CHF Soar, AUD, CAD Slump, DXY Falls, EUR, GBP Rally. Summary: A darker shade of black emerged on Friday after the new Covid variant, Omicron which was first detected in South Africa, spread around the world on Sunday. Cases of the new variant were detected in Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Britain, Denmark, Belgium, Botswana, Israel, Hong Kong, and Australia. A wave of travel bans on southern Africa from many countries saw risk appetite, and financial markets dive.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF: Risk reversal prints four-day downtrend

One-month risk reversal (RR) of USD/CHF, a gauge of calls to puts, drops for the fourth consecutive day to recently around -0.012 per the data source Reuters. It’s worth noting that the daily RR slumped the most in a month the previous day amid the market’s risk-off mood, down -0.413, whereas the weekly reading marked the lowest prints in 14 months with a -0.513 level for the week ended on November 26, per Reuters.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/JPY: Still ready for a swing trade?

Despite the recent risk-off trading is the NZDJPY ready for gains? The risk to this trade is obvious. If the new variant is a major concern then that should continue to weigh on the NZDJPY pair. However, if the variant is found to be not a threat then NZDJPY could offer some value.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/JPY

EURUSD is trading at 1.1281; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1285 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1105. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1375. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1465.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Omicron fears ebb but bears not out of the woods

Asian equities trade mixed as yields, US stock futures rebound. Global scientists, policymakers race to ascertain fears of South African covid variant. Fed versus the rest battle can keep greenback buyers hopeful. Eyes on Fed’s Powell, US President Biden for fresh impulse. Asian shares grind lower as bears take a...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD holds steady near mid-0.7100s, lacks follow-through

AUD/USD staged a goodish rebound from the 0.7100 neighbourhood, or over a three-month low. The risk-on impulse turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. A strong pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and capped gains for the major. The AUD/USD...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers aligning around the 1.1300 level

Concerns about the Omicron covid variant weigh on the market’s sentiment. German inflation peaked at 6% YoY in November, according to preliminary estimates. EUR/USD has lost bullish strength and may soon resume its decline. The EUR/USD pair trades marginally lower on Monday around the 1.1280 price level after hitting an...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Global stocks crash accelerates as Omicron risks rise

Global stocks continued their sell-off as investors reacted to the rising number of Omicron cases and the travel restrictions. US futures added to the losses that they made on Friday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 index declined by more than 5%. At the same time, the VIX index jumped by double-digits. This happened as countries like the UK, Netherlands, and Australia announced new Omicron cases. In the United States, Anthony Fauci announced that the US could face a more severe “fifth wave” that could disrupt holiday travels. Among the worst performers were companies in the hospitality and aviation industry.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD subdued near 50DMA at $1790 as more info on Omicron, Fedspeak and US data awaited

Spot gold is stable on Monday close to its 50DMA near $1790. Gold traders await further information on Omicron, as well as Fed speak and US data this week. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices continue to stabilise close to the 50-day moving average, which currently resides just above $1790 and are broadly flat on the day, despite a modest pick up in the US dollar and US real yields. The pair has seen choppy trade since last Friday, in tandem with a pick-up in cross-asset volatility given worries about the newly discovered Covid-19 variant (Omicron) in South Africa. It swung as high as the $1815.00s last Friday as the US dollar and US yields dived as Omicron fears saw markets pull back on hawkish Fed bets, but then lost momentum and quickly pulled back under $1800 again. Shortly after the reopening of trade on Monday, it slid as low as $1770, but has since recovered.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy