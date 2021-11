The euro got absolutely pummeled again during last week as Austria decided to lock itself down. There have also been murmurs coming out of Germany that the same thing could happen there, so that obviously works against the value of the EU economy. Furthermore, the European Central Bank seems to be stuck in a dovish tone, so as long as there is a major differential between the ECB and the Federal Reserve, it makes sense that the US dollar continues to gain ground against the common currency. Rallies at this point are likely, only because we have fallen so far, but I look at those as selling opportunities on signs of exhaustion.

