AAUW, Girls. Inc. start fund for girls pursuing higher education

The American Association of University Women of Owensboro and Girls Inc. announced its new emergency resource fund for Girls Inc. members and alumni.

The fund was created and named in honor of former Girls Inc. board member and AAUW president Margaret Britton, who passed away in 2018.

Britton, a retired Kentucky Wesleyan College sociology professor, won the Girls Inc. ATHENA Award in 2014.

According to Girls. Inc., while teaching in the 1960s, Britton worked to break down the traditional barriers and discrimination that female students faced in college housing rules and social requirements. She helped establish on-campus daycare services, and she was the force behind an informal women’s center at the college, a place serving mainly nontraditional women students.

The Margaret Britton/AAUW Resource Fund, according to AAUW member Judy Adams, is a safety net for Girls Inc. members and alumni pursuing post-secondary education. The purpose of the single-use award is to provide acute, emergency financial resources that otherwise would impact a Girls Inc. girl from furthering her post-secondary education.

“Ever since Margaret’s death several years ago … we knew that we wanted to do something to honor her legacy,” Adams said. “Margaret was a force to be reckoned with in the community and in AAUW, working for equity and education for women and girls. Her passing left a hole, there’s no question, and we wanted to be sure to do something that would honor her and the mission that she always worked for.”

Such circumstances, according to Whitney Galloway, executive operations assistant at Girls Inc., might include needing funds to purchase school books, needing transportation to and from school, having a sick parent while pursuing higher education and needing additional funds to help with expenses to remain in school, or potentially needing food assistance.

“Things happen in life that are out of your control,” Galloway said. “Whatever the situation is, they just kind of tell us their situation and what is going on and how we can help. We review, and then the funds are just distributed directly to them so that they use it as they see fit so that they can pursue their post-secondary education.”

As far as how much each individual gets, Galloway said it depends on the circumstance.

Galloway said Britton was the epitome of “Strong, Smart and Bold,” which is what Girls Inc. is all about and strives to instill in its members.

“This is for them,” she said.

Anyone interested in donating to the fund may do so online at Girls IncOwensboro.org/Scholarships/Britton.

