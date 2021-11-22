ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

AAUW, Girls. Inc. start fund for girls pursuing higher education

By Christie Netherton Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago

The American Association of University Women of Owensboro and Girls Inc. announced its new emergency resource fund for Girls Inc. members and alumni.

The fund was created and named in honor of former Girls Inc. board member and AAUW president Margaret Britton, who passed away in 2018.

Britton, a retired Kentucky Wesleyan College sociology professor, won the Girls Inc. ATHENA Award in 2014.

According to Girls. Inc., while teaching in the 1960s, Britton worked to break down the traditional barriers and discrimination that female students faced in college housing rules and social requirements. She helped establish on-campus daycare services, and she was the force behind an informal women’s center at the college, a place serving mainly nontraditional women students.

The Margaret Britton/AAUW Resource Fund, according to AAUW member Judy Adams, is a safety net for Girls Inc. members and alumni pursuing post-secondary education. The purpose of the single-use award is to provide acute, emergency financial resources that otherwise would impact a Girls Inc. girl from furthering her post-secondary education.

“Ever since Margaret’s death several years ago … we knew that we wanted to do something to honor her legacy,” Adams said. “Margaret was a force to be reckoned with in the community and in AAUW, working for equity and education for women and girls. Her passing left a hole, there’s no question, and we wanted to be sure to do something that would honor her and the mission that she always worked for.”

Such circumstances, according to Whitney Galloway, executive operations assistant at Girls Inc., might include needing funds to purchase school books, needing transportation to and from school, having a sick parent while pursuing higher education and needing additional funds to help with expenses to remain in school, or potentially needing food assistance.

More from this section

“Things happen in life that are out of your control,” Galloway said. “Whatever the situation is, they just kind of tell us their situation and what is going on and how we can help. We review, and then the funds are just distributed directly to them so that they use it as they see fit so that they can pursue their post-secondary education.”

As far as how much each individual gets, Galloway said it depends on the circumstance.

Galloway said Britton was the epitome of “Strong, Smart and Bold,” which is what Girls Inc. is all about and strives to instill in its members.

“This is for them,” she said.

Anyone interested in donating to the fund may do so online at Girls IncOwensboro.org/Scholarships/Britton.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Omicron variant: Here’s what officials know

The World Health Organization says it could still take some time to get a full picture of the threat posed by omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus as scientists worldwide scramble to assess its multiple mutations. Stock markets swooned, some public gatherings got canceled, and countries across the globe...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Owensboro, KY
Education
Owensboro, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
CBS News

Matthew McConaughey won't run for governor of Texas "at this moment"

Los Angeles — Matthew McConaughey will not run for governor of Texas "at this moment", the Oscar-winning actor said Sunday, after months of speculation that he would make the leap into politics. The 52-year-old's political ambitions had caused excitement in liberal circles, and particularly among Texans appalled by Governor Greg...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Omar, Boebert blast one another after tense call

Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) clashed in what both described as a tense phone call on Monday after video surfaced of the far-right lawmaker making Islamophobic remarks about her colleague. The two lawmakers issued separate statements after the phone call making clear that neither found the conversation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aauw#Post Secondary Education#Higher Education#Kentucky Wesleyan College#Sociology#The Girls Inc#Athena Award#Girls
NBC News

Wall Street rebounds after Friday’s omicron panic

Markets steadied on Monday as investors took stock of the news surrounding the new omicron variant of Covid-19 that sent shock waves through public health organizations and governments last week. Wall Street reclaimed some of the ground it lost on Friday, when all three of the major indices plunged by...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

At Jussie Smollett trial, Osundairo brothers at center stage

CHICAGO (AP) — Two brothers stand at the center of the case that prosecutors will lay before jurors during the trial of Jussie Smollett this week. The former “Empire” actor contends he was the victim of a racist and homophobic assault in downtown Chicago on a frigid night in January 2019. The siblings, who worked with him on the TV show, say he paid them $3,500 to pose as his attackers.
CHICAGO, IL
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
3K+
Followers
256
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy