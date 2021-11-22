ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

'Silver Bells' to bring holiday cheer to seniors

By Christie Netherton Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYewu_0d3erT4a00

The Green River Area Development District is collecting donations for its annual “Silver Bells” initiative to help spread Christmas cheer to seniors in the community.

The deadline for donations is Friday, Dec. 13, according to GRADD district ombudsman Heather Mullican.

The idea behind the Silver Bells initiative, according to Mullican, is to provide a gift basket of essential items to seniors living in long-term care settings.

“We are coming off of a lot of restrictions for our personal care and our long-term care residents, so this is a wonderful opportunity to let them know that we still remember that they’re there, that they need things, that we care about them, because it has been a very difficult period,” she said.

Some residents, she said, typically have limited financial resources, which is the demographic GRADD will focus on with its initiative.

She said residents being assisted through “Silver Bells” might only get around $60 a month as a personal needs allowance through state supplementations.

GRADD is asking for donations of toiletries, hygiene products, snacks, scarves and socks. This year, the office is seeking monetary donations to help one of the facilities purchase a popcorn machine.

More from this section

Mullican said even items that may not seem very significant might be significant to a senior in a long-term care facility with a limited budget to purchase personal care items, such as deodorant, socks, shampoo, body wash, soap, puzzle books and even snacks.

Other items might include snack cakes, lip balm, tissues and lotion.

“The facility does provide meals, but just those things that you want, the things that you like, like snack cakes, chips or cookies, those have to come out of your personal money,” she said. “If we can give them a bag stuffed full of goodies, that allows them to use their money on something else that they may need or want.”

To fund a full gift bag for a senior, it would cost around $10-15, which Mullican said will go a long way to help us fill a bag.

GRADD is looking to provide bags for around 150 sensors this year throughout Daviess, Henderson and McLean counties, which is an increase from their past years average of about 115.

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation for “Silver Bells” can do so by mailing a check to 300 GRADD Way, Owensboro, Ky, 42301, attributing the check to Silver Bells. Donations can also be placed in a drop-off box in front of the office.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 97-5

Famous Christmas Display Soon to Bring Holiday Cheer to Bismarck

Christmas lights and displays are going up all around Bismarck-Mandan. 'Tis the season of hot cocoa on chilly nights, holiday shopping, and Christmas lights. With all the lights and displays going up, Bismarck-Mandan is quickly beginning to look like Whoville. And one of the community's favorite display houses is almost done hanging lights and decorations for another season of Christmas cheer.
BISMARCK, ND
KRQE News 13

Railroad garden brings holiday cheer to kids, adults during River of Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden, crews make everything magical. Nearly every tree is wrapped in twinkling lights and even the tiniest display brings holiday cheer. While the River of Lights crew works to light up everything, a group of about half a dozen volunteers works to light up the Railroad Garden.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KESQ News Channel 3

Joslyn Center collecting personal necessities to provide holiday cheer to homebound seniors

The Joslyn Center is looking to spread a little holiday cheer to homebound seniors and you can help! "The holidays can be a difficult time for many low-income seniors as isolation and depression can often lead to mental and physical health deterioration, especially during the holiday season when many feel forgotten and alone," reads a The post Joslyn Center collecting personal necessities to provide holiday cheer to homebound seniors appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Bells#Personal Care#Charity
Paducah Sun

Silver Bells program provides holiday gifts for residents of nursing homes

The Purchase District Ombudsman Program is preparing for Silver Bells, a special holiday project that provides gifts for isolated and lonely residents in Kentucky’s nursing, personal care, and family care homes. The Silver Bells project aims to pair a family/volunteer with a “Silver Bell” to help brighten their holiday season.
CHARITIES
thevalleyledger.com

DOWNTOWN ALLENTOWN TREE LIGHTING CELEBRATION TO BRING HOLIDAY CHEER IN 2021

The Downtown Allentown Business Alliance, the City of Allentown, and City Center Allentown present the Allentown Tree Lighting Celebration on Saturday, December 4th at the Allentown Arts Park (20 N. Fifth Street, Allentown PA 18101) from 4:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m. The Christmas season in Allentown begins at the annual...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WEAR

Christmas of the Coast Brings Holiday Cheer to Saenger Theatre

Christmas on the Coast is a dazzling holiday spectacular where the singers of the Pensacola Children's Chorus will transform sunny weather into a winter wonderland. Join nearly 200 performers in Downtown Pensacola at the Saenger Theatre on December 10, 11, and 12, 2021 as you experience all the sights and sounds of the holidays to keep you humming through the New Year!
PENSACOLA, FL
Omaha.com

Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell brings holiday cheer to Holland Center on Nov. 23

Irish cultural icon Daniel O’Donnell is bringing his mix of country and Irish folk to Omaha for a yuletide celebration. O’Donnell will perform Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Holland Performing Arts Center. The performance will include Christmas favorites like “White Christmas,” “Merry Christmas to You” and other...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
blockclubchicago.org

Not Your Average Christmas Carol: These Dance Carolers Will Bring Holiday Cheer To Your House

CHICAGO — After success last year, the Holiday Dance Carol is coming back with a new and improved edition. Choreographer Mariah Eastman launched the group during the pandemic last winter, when many people were unable to gather for the holidays. The idea was to knock on people’s doors and, instead of singing a carol, proposing a holiday dance.
CHICAGO, IL
fox44news.com

Groesbeck High School art club brings holiday cheer to downtown

GROESBECK, Texas — The city of Groesbeck is getting into the holiday spirit with some very special window art. The art club from Groesbeck High School took on the project of decorating local business windows for the holiday season. This is the first time a project like this has been...
GROESBECK, TX
civiccentertv.com

Wayne Bronner, CEO of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland brings Holiday cheer!

Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland has tons of attractions for you, your family, and your loved ones! As well as hosting a virtual Saint Nick meeting! Wayne Bronner tells us more!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the...
LIFESTYLE
Globe Gazette

Magic on Main to bring Christmas cheer

The Osage of Chamber of Commerce is presenting the Magic on Main: Decemberfest Kickoff. There will be shopping, Santa Claus, window displays, the Christmas tree lighting, carriage rides and the parade. On Friday, Dec. 3, there will be shopping dinner and drink specials; window displays and carolers; free carriage rides...
OSAGE, IA
oc-breeze.com

USO West bringing holiday cheer to military community

Throughout the holiday season, the United Service Organizations (USO) is bringing a little piece of home to service members stationed around the world, including the West Region. The 2021 USO Holidays campaign will feature a range of virtual and in-person programs and events that deliver comfort and connection to those in uniform.
FESTIVAL
Santa Clarita Radio

Salvation Army To Bring Back Adopt A Family, Senior Citizen This Holiday Season

This holiday season, the Salvation Army’s Santa Clarita Valley Corp is slated to feature its ‘Adopt a Family’ program for families or senior citizens in need. The Adopt a Family program by the Santa Clarita Corp of the Salvation Army is scheduled for this holiday season, giving Santa Clarita residents a way to give back to needy members of the community.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Houston Chronicle

First Fairfield Christmas Market brings holiday cheer, parade to Cypress

After a successful pop-up market at the tail end of 2020, the Fairfield Women’s Club is bringing a full-scale Christmas market to Cy-Fair with a variety of vendors. The inaugural Fairfield Christmas Market presented by Fairfield Women’s Club takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Good Shepherd Methodist Church, 20155 Cypresswood Dr. in Cypress. The market has 80 vendors signed up to sell handmade, local goods. The Christmas Market will be capped off with a nighttime parade at 5 p.m.
CYPRESS, TX
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
3K+
Followers
256
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy