'Silver Bells' to bring holiday cheer to seniors

The Green River Area Development District is collecting donations for its annual “Silver Bells” initiative to help spread Christmas cheer to seniors in the community.

The deadline for donations is Friday, Dec. 13, according to GRADD district ombudsman Heather Mullican.

The idea behind the Silver Bells initiative, according to Mullican, is to provide a gift basket of essential items to seniors living in long-term care settings.

“We are coming off of a lot of restrictions for our personal care and our long-term care residents, so this is a wonderful opportunity to let them know that we still remember that they’re there, that they need things, that we care about them, because it has been a very difficult period,” she said.

Some residents, she said, typically have limited financial resources, which is the demographic GRADD will focus on with its initiative.

She said residents being assisted through “Silver Bells” might only get around $60 a month as a personal needs allowance through state supplementations.

GRADD is asking for donations of toiletries, hygiene products, snacks, scarves and socks. This year, the office is seeking monetary donations to help one of the facilities purchase a popcorn machine.

Mullican said even items that may not seem very significant might be significant to a senior in a long-term care facility with a limited budget to purchase personal care items, such as deodorant, socks, shampoo, body wash, soap, puzzle books and even snacks.

Other items might include snack cakes, lip balm, tissues and lotion.

“The facility does provide meals, but just those things that you want, the things that you like, like snack cakes, chips or cookies, those have to come out of your personal money,” she said. “If we can give them a bag stuffed full of goodies, that allows them to use their money on something else that they may need or want.”

To fund a full gift bag for a senior, it would cost around $10-15, which Mullican said will go a long way to help us fill a bag.

GRADD is looking to provide bags for around 150 sensors this year throughout Daviess, Henderson and McLean counties, which is an increase from their past years average of about 115.

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation for “Silver Bells” can do so by mailing a check to 300 GRADD Way, Owensboro, Ky, 42301, attributing the check to Silver Bells. Donations can also be placed in a drop-off box in front of the office.

Christie Netherton