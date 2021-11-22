ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee’s downside appears limited amid impending bear cross

By Dhwani Mehta
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/INR rises for the second straight day despite falling oil prices. US dollar’s gains boost the spot but impending bear cross warrants caution. RSI remains below the mid-line, keeping the upside limited. USD/INR is building onto Friday’s recovery, as it heads towards 74.50 amid the recent strength in the...

