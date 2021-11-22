Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 11

Julianne Hough will be back behind the judges’ table once again on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The former DWTS champ and judge will be stepping in for her brother, Derek Hough, as he continues to quarantine after being diagnosed with a breakthrough case of Covid-19 last week. She’ll join fellow judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli for the season finale tonight on ABC.
Her brother Derek will still be part of the show, however, appearing virtually, as well as in a pre-taped segment, we’ve confirmed.
Derek Hough posted the news last week on Instagram that despite being fully...
