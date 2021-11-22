Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 11

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Dancing with the Stars’ “Week 9 Semi-Finals.” Read at your own risk!. Dancing with the Stars Season 30 solidified its lineup for the finals, and I think it’s fair to say no one could’ve predicted ahead of the episode who would continue on to next week. Fan voting has been surprising the entire season, and that trend continued when the final couples moving on were announced. In short, I think voters just helped set themselves up for a disappointing finale, mainly because of who they picked to be there.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO