Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode 11

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDancing With the Stars Season 30 Episode...

UPI News

Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach win 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NBA great Iman Shumpert and professional dancer Daniella Karagach were crowned the winners of Dancing with the Stars Season 30 in Los Angeles on Monday night. They beat out three fellow finalists for the honor: reality TV personality/singer Jojo Siwa; Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby; and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots.
WWE
US Magazine

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Finale Rehearsals: See Behind-the-Scenes Photos!

One last time! Before the final four couples hit the Dancing With the Stars ballroom on Monday, November 22, they were giving it their all in the rehearsal studio. The season 30 finalists — JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten and Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach — will face off for the mirrorball trophy during Monday’s epic conclusion, during which they will each perform two routines. The 11 couples who were eliminated are also set to dance an opening number together to celebrate their hard work throughout the season.
CinemaBlend

Why Dancing With The Stars Season 30 Could Have A Disappointing Finale

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Dancing with the Stars’ “Week 9 Semi-Finals.” Read at your own risk!. Dancing with the Stars Season 30 solidified its lineup for the finals, and I think it’s fair to say no one could’ve predicted ahead of the episode who would continue on to next week. Fan voting has been surprising the entire season, and that trend continued when the final couples moving on were announced. In short, I think voters just helped set themselves up for a disappointing finale, mainly because of who they picked to be there.
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars Season 30 Revealed Its Winner In A Surprise Upset

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30 finale. Read at your own risk!. Dancing with the Stars Season 30 had unforgettable show-stopping moments all along, and the finale was no exception. The performances were phenomenal, the voting margins were tight, and once again, the finale concluded with an unexpected winner. In what seemed like a history-making night where JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson would be the first same-sex couple to win, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach pulled off a massive upset and also made history in the process. Shumpert is officially the first basketball player to win the competition.
TV Fanatic

Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 18 Episode 6

Who managed to score a hometown date with Michelle?. On The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 6, Michelle set out to make some tough decisions. She had her fifth-grade students along for the ride as she traveled new avenues for her journey. Meanwhile, everyone realized one man was a clear front...
Deadline

Julianne Hough To Guest-Judge ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30 Finale

Julianne Hough will be back behind the judges’ table once again on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The former DWTS champ and judge will be stepping in for her brother, Derek Hough, as he continues to quarantine after being diagnosed with a breakthrough case of Covid-19 last week. She’ll join fellow judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli for the season finale tonight on ABC. Her brother Derek will still be part of the show, however, appearing virtually, as well as in a pre-taped segment, we’ve confirmed. Derek Hough posted the news last week on Instagram that despite being fully...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Raise Defenses Over Divisive Season 30 Finale

Dancing With the Stars crowned the winner of Season 30 on Monday night. The finalists were Amanda Kloots, JoJo Siwa, Iman Shumpert, and Cody Rigsby, but only one of them could be named as the winner. In the end, Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach came out on top. He made history as he did so, as he became the first ex-NBA player to win the Mirrorball Trophy. Naturally, fans had their own thoughts on the DWTS outcome, and they made sure to let them be known on social media.
TV Fanatic

Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 8

Julien is struggling to find out the truth about the story from Roger. She sets out on a mission for answers and asks her friends to get her it. The account leaks a story about Davis being accused of assault, thanks to Kate. Julien goes to her father and he...
ABC News

'Dancing With the Stars' season 30: See Tyra Banks' best fashion moments

There have been many impressive routines on "Dancing With the Stars" this season, but Tyra Banks' many daring looks earn 10s across the board in our book. Banks, who joined the reality competition series as host and executive producer last season, brought her trademark "smize" and over-the-top fashion to the ballroom for episodes themed around Britney Spears, the movie musical "Grease," the horror genre, Disney heroes and villains and more.
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Pipe Cleaner

So Maxine didn't get taken out of the game after all. While Grissom and Sara struggled to gain any traction, the suspended Maxine, with all the time in the world on her hands, made progress on CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 8. Gil and Sara were making so little progress...
TV Fanatic

The Resident Season 5 Episode 8 Review: Old Dogs, New Tricks

Caretaker burnout is real, and it's commendable that the series devoted an hour to hammering that message home. So often, the focus is on the person in need of care, but as we saw with George and Celeste on The Resident Season 5 Episode 8, taking care of someone else also takes its toll on a person and can affect their health as well.
TV Fanatic

The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 4 Review: The Dragon Reborn

The Wheel continues to spin, and it keeps releasing something better each time. On the Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 4, Moiraine finally got healed by another Aes Sedai. However, she didn't get to rest for long. Before getting into the episode, I need to re-state the brilliancy of...
TV Fanatic

Virgin River Season 4 Filming Complete: When Could it Premiere?!

Virgin River fans have been waiting for answers ever since Virgin River Season 3 concluded in July. Netflix renewed the romantic drama for two additional seasons earlier this year, and one of them has already finished shooting. Martin Henderson, who plays Jack, shared a photo on Instagram to reveal he...
TV Fanatic

Euphoria Season 2 Gets January Premiere, Teaser Trailer

It's been a long time since we've had a fresh installment of Euphoria. The award-winning Zendaya-led drama series first premiered in the summer of 2019. It landed a quick renewal because it was a big hit with younger viewers HBO was trying to capture. Unfortunately, the pandemic meant that production...
TV Fanatic

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 4 Review: H Is For Hero

It appears that Dark Passengers run in the family. On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 4, Dexter confirms his suspicions that Harrison has violent tendencies, just like his dear old dad. Not only that, but now the identity of Iron Lake's other serial killer is basically confirmed -- as...
