TV Series

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 9

TV Fanatic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrdinary Joe Season 1 Episode 9...

www.tvfanatic.com

TV Fanatic

Virgin River Season 4 Filming Complete: When Could it Premiere?!

Virgin River fans have been waiting for answers ever since Virgin River Season 3 concluded in July. Netflix renewed the romantic drama for two additional seasons earlier this year, and one of them has already finished shooting. Martin Henderson, who plays Jack, shared a photo on Instagram to reveal he...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

La Brea Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Father and Son

La Brea continues to deliver with exciting twists and emotional relationships. During La Brea Season 1 Episode 9, Eve discovered the risks if she didn't get Isaiah through the 1988 portal on time, and Ella's identity was revealed. The two stories were interconnected as Gavin realized he was from 10,000...
TV SERIES
#Episode 9
TV Fanatic

Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 1

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1 kicked off in deadly fashion, but Barchie's relationship shone through. As the town underwent a name change, Jughead revealed he had something to say about the townsfolk. Meanwhile, Cheryl demanded a return to the old ways and let her cult in on another shocking development...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Station 19 season 5 spoilers: Will there be a Christmas episode?

After everything that we’ve seen on Station 19 season 5 so far, let’s be honest: We need a little bit of joy coming down the road. Luckily, we are pleased to know that is coming! ABC recently confirmed that the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off will have a holiday installment on Thursday, December 16. The title for this episode seems to be “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” otherwise known as the holiday song you’re going to hear at least two million times between now and the end of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Euphoria Season 2 Gets January Premiere, Teaser Trailer

It's been a long time since we've had a fresh installment of Euphoria. The award-winning Zendaya-led drama series first premiered in the summer of 2019. It landed a quick renewal because it was a big hit with younger viewers HBO was trying to capture. Unfortunately, the pandemic meant that production...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

The Resident Season 5 Episode 8 Review: Old Dogs, New Tricks

Caretaker burnout is real, and it's commendable that the series devoted an hour to hammering that message home. So often, the focus is on the person in need of care, but as we saw with George and Celeste on The Resident Season 5 Episode 8, taking care of someone else also takes its toll on a person and can affect their health as well.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Ragdoll Sneak Peek: The Killer's Weapon of Choice

We've got an exclusive sneak peek at Ragdoll Season 1 Episode 3, premiering Thursday, November 25 on AMC+. Rose's erratic behavior raises questions for Edmunds, but Baxter won't listen. In the clip, Edmunds and Rose work alone, trying to track the killer's movements. That gives Edmunds time to quiz Rose,...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 2 Review: Anomaly

One of the hardest things to watch as an empathetic viewer is grief. Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 2 unpacks not only Book's despair at seeing his homeworld disintegrate but how the anomaly's destruction has triggered strong feelings in Tilly, Adira, and Stamets stemming from their past traumas. What...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 9

Julien's father tries to get through to her but she's unconvinced. She meets one of the girls from the messages but the account is following her. Riley then agrees to meet her and Gossip Girl has sent out a blast to live stream Julien. Kate luve streams her and she...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

This Is Us Season 6 Trailer Teases a Heartbreaking Conclusion

The final chapter for the Pearsons begins early next year. NBC has dropped the official trailer for the sixth -- and final -- season of This Is Us. “I’m losing my memory. Sometimes I think about what my very last memory will be before the candle goes out,” Rebecca says at the beginning of the emotional clip.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Family Guy season 20 episode 10 return date: A Christmas episode!

After tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the Family Guy season 20 episode 10 return date — or beyond just that, what lies ahead? We’ll take on both of these things within this article!. Now, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: After...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 4 Review: H Is For Hero

It appears that Dark Passengers run in the family. On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 4, Dexter confirms his suspicions that Harrison has violent tendencies, just like his dear old dad. Not only that, but now the identity of Iron Lake's other serial killer is basically confirmed -- as...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 9 Review: Close to Home

The lives of the Bravo members and their families are more complicated than ever. SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 9 was another standout installment, delivering drama, high-stakes, and shocking cliffhangers. We'll start with Jason because he was put through a lot during "Close to Home." Learning his face was out...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TWD: World Beyond Recap: Penultimate Episode Makes a Casualty of [Spoiler]

What wearing a red shirt is to Star Trek crew members, making plans for the future is for Walking Dead characters. Yet in the penultimate episode of the AMC drama’s World Beyond spinoff, one of our young survivors made that fatal mistake and… Well, suffice it to say, they are no longer one of our young survivors. How’d it happen? And to whom? Read on… ‘SOMETIMES HELPING HURTS LIKE HELL’ | As “Death and the Dead” began, Jadis was chagrined to learn that Leo & Co. were detonating bombs all over the place, in the process blowing to smithereens any number of...
TV SERIES

