Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 9

After everything that we’ve seen on Station 19 season 5 so far, let’s be honest: We need a little bit of joy coming down the road. Luckily, we are pleased to know that is coming! ABC recently confirmed that the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off will have a holiday installment on Thursday, December 16. The title for this episode seems to be “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” otherwise known as the holiday song you’re going to hear at least two million times between now and the end of the year.

