ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $269,900

Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Home! As soon as you pull into the driveway and walk under the covered...

dailyjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Omicron variant: Here’s what officials know

The World Health Organization says it could still take some time to get a full picture of the threat posed by omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus as scientists worldwide scramble to assess its multiple mutations. Stock markets swooned, some public gatherings got canceled, and countries across the globe...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
Farmington, MO
Business
City
Farmington, MO
Farmington, MO
Real Estate
CBS News

Matthew McConaughey won't run for governor of Texas "at this moment"

Los Angeles — Matthew McConaughey will not run for governor of Texas "at this moment", the Oscar-winning actor said Sunday, after months of speculation that he would make the leap into politics. The 52-year-old's political ambitions had caused excitement in liberal circles, and particularly among Texans appalled by Governor Greg...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Omar, Boebert blast one another after tense call

Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) clashed in what both described as a tense phone call on Monday after video surfaced of the far-right lawmaker making Islamophobic remarks about her colleague. The two lawmakers issued separate statements after the phone call making clear that neither found the conversation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#Entertainment#You Will Know#Bedroom Home
NBC News

Wall Street rebounds after Friday’s omicron panic

Markets steadied on Monday as investors took stock of the news surrounding the new omicron variant of Covid-19 that sent shock waves through public health organizations and governments last week. Wall Street reclaimed some of the ground it lost on Friday, when all three of the major indices plunged by...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

At Jussie Smollett trial, Osundairo brothers at center stage

CHICAGO (AP) — Two brothers stand at the center of the case that prosecutors will lay before jurors during the trial of Jussie Smollett this week. The former “Empire” actor contends he was the victim of a racist and homophobic assault in downtown Chicago on a frigid night in January 2019. The siblings, who worked with him on the TV show, say he paid them $3,500 to pose as his attackers.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy