The year was 1999 and the month was March when The Matrix first arrived in cinemas and it turned into a surprise hit. While the world was embracing the new idea of the internet and virtual reality, The Matrix tapped into those ideas and even made some of us question what was real and what wasn’t. The Wachowskis had a clever idea and presented the world is such a way that the impact of The Matrix was groundbreaking. From the amazing action sequences, bullet time display, interesting storyline and memorable characters have sealed The Matrix into science fiction fame.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO