GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 championship game is set between Oklahoma State and Baylor, two schools not leaving the Big 12. Future members Cincinnati and BYU join those two Big 12 schools in the top 12 of the college football rankings. Meanwhile, Texas went 5-7 and Oklahoma not only missed the Big 12 title game bit Coach Lincoln Riley is bolting for USC. As Fitz explains, three or four months ago skeptics declared the Big 12 dead after Texas and Oklahoma announced they were headed to the SEC. Now, it's not the reconstituted Big 12 with the concerns, it's the two schools that are leaving that are facing uncertainty.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO