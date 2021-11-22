Zoning board says no to subdivision variances

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP — Summit Township Zoning Hearing Board has denied Keldon Holding Inc.'s request in part for zoning variances for a subdivision of a portion of Conneaut Lake Park property.

Keldon, which purchased the amusement park grounds in March, sought variances for minimum lot width and building setbacks for about a 1.60-acre parcel surrounded by Comstock Street, Kepler Avenue, Center Street and Reed Avenue. The parcel contains what was the amusement park's convention center and water tower.

Keldon proposed subdividing the larger lot into three parcels — a 1.387-acre lot containing the convention center, a 0.128-acre lot containing the water tower and 0.110-acre lot for possible residential use. The Summit Township Planning Commission had denied the subdivision as proposed since the water tower and residential lots that would be created by subdivision didn't meet the minimum lot width and building setback requirements.

At Wednesday night's hearing, Keldon's surveyor, Mark Galbo of Allegheny Professional Services Inc., said the subdivision would allow the water tower to be on its own parcel.

It would allow easier and designated access to the tower from Kepler Avenue. With the tower on its own parcel, it also potentially would make it easier for Keldon to seek funding from the state or another financing source for water system improvements, he said.

The park's private water system serves the park and about 100 other household customers.

The small 0.110-acre lot created then potentially could be used for residential use in the future as it would be located at Kepler Avenue and Center Street, adjacent to other homes, Galbo said.

Linda Joseph of Keldon Holdings did tell the board a master plan for Conneaut Lake Park's grounds hasn't been determined as yet. The company has only operated the property the past few months and still working to determine what amusements and events to have in place, she said.

The Summit Township Zoning Hearing Board denied the setback variance request for the 0.110-acre lot as the proposal didn't specify how a home would be placed on it the lot to determine which setback variance would be needed.

However, the board did approve the variance for the water tower parcel.

Galbo told the board the plan would be redrawn and submitted to the township.

