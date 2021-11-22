The best champagnes of 2021

High school sweethearts Elizabeth Smith and Christopher Newton weathered seven years and separate colleges before they got engaged, and while the pandemic added some uncertainty to how their wedding would unfold, it ultimately didn't stop the joyous event from happening. "Covid-19 was hard," says Elizabeth. "We got engaged right before the pandemic hit and basically planned the whole thing having no idea what the next month would bring as far as restrictions." The pair made the decision early that they did not want to move their original date and would just work around whatever circumstances were presented when the time came. "Luckily, vaccines became readily available right before the wedding," she explains, "though due to border closures my older brother and his family were not able to make it from Canada." A livestream from Elizabeth's church where the couple wed allowed her brother and other guests who couldn't attend in person to watch the ceremony.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO