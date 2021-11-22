The best champagnes of 2021

The rise of Modern British cuisine with Tim Hayward, and cocktail tips with NY bartender Shannon Mustipher. What do you think of when you hear the words ‘British food’? This week, to celebrate the FT Weekend Magazine’s food and drink holiday special, we’re digging in. Food critic Tim Hayward praises modern British cuisine and challenges his compatriots to be proud of their food culture. Our team visits one of the last standing eel and pie shops in London to explore how culinary traditions survive. Then, Lilah learns a great holiday cocktail from one of Brooklyn’s best mixologists, Shannon Mustipher, author of Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails and the first African-American bartender to write a cocktail recipe book in 100 years.
