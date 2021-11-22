Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

By Alexis Sheprak
ForConstructionPros.com
 7 days ago

ForConstructionPros.com

Rebar Detection Methodology

Finding rebars inside concrete is vital for contractors, drillers, and construction engineers. Detecting the rebars’ position, including depth, is vital for many reasons; very often, there is the need to drill a hole in concrete without hitting the rebar, or you simply want to make sure that rebars exist, count their number and assess their condition. Measuring rebars is also performed for static calculations and to detect corrosion problems and damages.
ECONOMY
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
ECONOMY
KSN News

These tech gifts will actually make life easier

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best tech gifts ideas Owning gadgets in the digital age isn’t always easy — sometimes it can be overwhelming to keep track of which devices need to be charged, which ones require their own smartphone apps, or how to keep them all working properly together.  But […]
RECIPES
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 29

On Wednesday, Neptune — planet of intuition, spirituality, and illusion — ends its five monthlong retrograde period. Neptune retrograde can allow you to see clearly, free from the haze of delusion and wishful thinking. But nobody can bear being rational all the time, and when this retrograde ends, you might get your sweet sense of fantasy and magic back again. Then, in the early hours of Saturday morning, a solar eclipse in adventurous Sagittarius finishes out this eclipse season. Doors will open unexpectedly before you. Hidden pathways will reveal themselves. Your days might feel chaotic, but don’t try to impose order just yet: The world is rearranging itself in beautiful, necessary ways, and all you have to do is let it happen.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Economy
TheConversationCanada

Artificial intelligence may not actually be the solution for stopping the spread of fake news

Disinformation has been used in warfare and military strategy over time. But it is undeniably being intensified by the use of smart technologies and social media. This is because these communication technologies provide a relatively low-cost, low-barrier way to disseminate information basically anywhere. The million-dollar question then is: Can this technologically produced problem of scale and reach also be solved using technology? Indeed, the continuous development of new technological solutions, such as artificial intelligence (AI), may provide part of the solution. Technology companies and social media enterprises are working on the automatic detection of fake news through natural language processing, machine...
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationAU

Is the news media bargaining code fit for purpose?

The News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code was enacted early this year in response to a call by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) for strong action by the government to reduce the power imbalance between Australian news media businesses and digital platforms. It was a fraught negotiation process, described as a three-way tug-of-war between the government, the digital platforms and the news media. The code has been strongly criticised by organisations – including The Conversation and SBS – that have missed out on deals even though they fall within its definition of news. Another concern is for...
ECONOMY
ForConstructionPros.com

Compact Track Loaders Get Supersized

With operating weights up to 16,000 lbs. and engine outputs in excess of 100 hp, the large end of the compact track loader (CTL) market continues to redefine the term “compact.” And this market shows few signs of slowing down any time soon. “The large CTL segment continues to grow...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Most Common Passwords in America and How Long They Take to Crack

Despite the rise of cyber attacks involving things like phishing, denial of service, and malware, people often still create passwords that are easy to crack (simple numerical sequences, for instance, or personal information that might be publicly accessible, such as birthdays or street numbers) and use the same log-ins across all of their accounts. Doing […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Discounted to $89, Google’s Energy-Saving Nest Thermostat Basically Pays For Itself

If you’ve been thinking about picking up the energy-saving Nest Thermostat, now’s a great time to add to cart. Amazon’s Cyber Monday deal has the price of Google’s entry-level smart home thermostat down to just $89. This is a $40 discount, and brings the Nest Thermostat down to its lowest price ever. Amazon Buy: Google Nest Thermostat $89.99 The more-advanced Nest Learning Thermostat, meantime, is discounted to $179 — regularly $249.99+. This is the first smart thermostat to get ENERGY STAR-certified for efficiency and environmental impact and it’s super easy to use right out of the box. Coinciding with Earth Day’s 50th anniversary...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Need a Fitness Tracker? The Latest Fitbit Just Got Discounted to $69

Need a push to help you reach the fitness goals you set for yourself in January? Fitbit is offering its new Charge 4 fitness band for just $69 right now as part of Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals. That’s $50 cheaper than its normal price of $128.95 and the lowest price we’ve ever seen (for comparison, the Charge 4 is $112 on Amazon). Amazon Buy:Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Trackerat$69 For under $70, you’re getting a fitness band that can track everything from your steps, to providing GPS, to monitoring your sleep quality. The Fitbit Charge 4 can also sense your heart rate, so it...
ELECTRONICS
Best Life

Never Leave a Hotel Before Doing This, Experts Warn

Technology has streamlined and improved many of the old conventions of traveling. These days, you don't even have to carry around a printed boarding pass—and you certainly don't have to safeguard your money on the road with traveler's cheques. But there's one longstanding travel protocol that you should keep doing even though you don't technically have to. Read on to find out what you should never leave a hotel without doing, according to the experts.
LIFESTYLE

