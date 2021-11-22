RAW Superstar Turns Heel At WWE Survivor Series?

Bianca Belair overcame 4 vs. 1 odds to win the Women's Elimination match for Team Raw at Survivor Series! Although Monday Night Raw had already won the fight for brand supremacy against Friday Night SmackDown at this point in WWE Survivor Series this year, there was still quite a bit of excitement for the Women's Elimination Match. Featuring Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina Vega representing Team Raw, and Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm representing Team SmackDown, the match was an all-out battle for the supremacy between the brans in the women's division and fans had no idea who to expect would get the victory.
