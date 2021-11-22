ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

RAW Superstar Turns Heel At WWE Survivor Series?

By Sai Mohan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE United States Champion Damian Priest might have turned heel during his match against Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at Sunday’s Survivor Series Kickoff. As seen in the video below, Priest used Rick Boogs’ guitar to...

