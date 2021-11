Just when you thought the Bruins were finding their way, they produced one heck of a stinker at the Garden on Sunday night. Starting with their top players (and with the exception of their fourth line), the Bruins were outworked and outplayed by the Calgary Flames and they got their just desserts, a 4-0 loss that snapped a three-game winning streak. It was Calgary’s seventh shutout in 19 games.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO