ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Letter: Campaign for 'rights' has trumped need for responsibility

By Gerry Smythe, Broken Arrow
Tulsa World
 7 days ago

Throughout the last two years, state officials at every level have used their authority to prolong the pandemic. They have decided that it is their duty to protect the “rights” of people who want to spread the...

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Herbster’s single campaign theme

So far, Charles Herbster is a one-story campaigner — his concern for immigrants in Nebraska. Has he ever been asked to document his claim of an annual $300 million cost? Let’s see the source of the detailed analysis. Is there a chance that part of that cost is wages paid to new arrivals to perform jobs we “locals” prefer not to do? Let’s get a complete story.
Tulsa World

Letter: Federal pandemic response a constitutional stress test

The COVID-19 pandemic has served as a constitutional stress test, and in doing so it has highlighted alarming trends and reignited the fierce debate of executive authority and powers. Situated in a state of emergency, President Joe Biden’s recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate has brought on many constitutional and legal arguments...
Lancaster Online

Responses are self-righteous (letter)

Thank you for publishing your expose of the “Bausman Bigots” (“Hidden in plain sight,” Oct. 31 LNP). Sunlight is the best disinfectant. I particularly appreciated the Nov. 7 letter cogently explaining why these people are not Christians (“Bausman’s views are not Christian”). Of course, the police should keep a close...
Vail Daily

Letter: Responsible journalism?

Did anyone else find it interesting that the Vail Daily would publish, “No thanks are given that murder is now legal in Wisconsin and this week will probably become legal in Georgia as well.”. That statement appeared in a commentary in the Daily on Nov. 22 and flies in the...
VAIL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Voting rights

Make Democracy – ‘rule by the people’ – a reality. The Voting Rights Act (VRA) of 1965 (subsequently amended) was passed to protect the U.S. Constitution’s 14th and 15th amendments and to prohibit state/local governments from passing discriminatory and obstructive voting laws. Yet, in recent U.S. Supreme Court cases, the court has struck down key provisions of VRA, including the provision requiring that the federal government pre-approve proposed voting rule changes by states with a history of racial discrimination in voting. This has resulted in the closure of polling places, restrictions on early voting, and attempts to block voting by mail — particularly in the South. In September 2019, The Leadership Conference Education Fund reported that 13 states “closed a staggering 1,688 polling locations in just six years.”
ELECTIONS
INFORUM

Letter: Republicans are responsible for the wealth gap

Many signs indicate our educational system is slipping. Our society has lost the ability to grasp numbers. Large numbers have lost all meaning to the average citizen. CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft received a $49 million severance payment from Sanford Health system in Fargo. No one noticed this robbery. How much did it cost working people paying for health care to fund this CEO? Someone pointed out you could pay a nurse 980 years for this amount, or you could pay 980 nurses for a year. That is the math our population no longer grasp.
Business Insider

4 GOP-controlled states are changing their unemployment laws to allow those defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates to get benefits

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
U.S. POLITICS
Lebanon Democrat

Poll: Americans overwhelmingly support religious rights and freedoms this Thanksgiving

(The Center Square) – The majority of Americans, 73%, say their rights come from God, not government, and say government can’t force Americans to violate their religious beliefs, according to a poll conducted by Summit.org and McLaughlin and Associates. “There’s a widening gap between the dominant media narrative and what...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Daily Local News

LETTER: Trump effect is eroding trust in elections

As I read the frequent articles in our Daily Local News concerning the 2021 election and the challenge to get the results certified, I am dismayed by the lack of trust in our election process that now exists here in Chester County, and all across the country. After the unprecedented attacks and misinformation spread before, during and after the 2020 election, there are a significant number of people who won’t accept the results, as evidenced by the vocal critics of the Chester County Commissioners who voted 2 to 1 to certify the results of the 2021 election.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CNN

The Omicron Covid-19 variant is a crucial test for Biden

(CNN) — There are more questions than answers about the new Covid-19 variant known as Omicron first identified Thursday by South Africa's health minister. Still, with the World Health Organization announcing Friday Omicron is a "variant of concern" and vaccine manufacturer Moderna adding the variant poses "a significant potential risk," alarm bells are sounding in the United States and across the world about what it may mean for all of us.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Free Press

Boston activists travel to capital campaigning for voting rights

A group of Boston activists are traveling to Washington, D.C. to protest for the passage of national voting rights legislation. They’ll take part in Wednesday’s ‘Voting Rights Now!’ protest just outside The White House. Organized by Black Voters Matter, a national organization working to increase voting power for predominantly Black...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polio#Malaria
Pantagraph

LETTER: Restore fiscal responsibility

Human nature ensures an ongoing struggle in every nation. Wealth and power tend to concentrate in the hands of an elite few. Their increased wealth and power tend to corrupt them, and these few tend to strive to have and hold ever more, even by shortchanging the many. Our U.S. founders and forebears understood this struggle, and they conceived and paid forward to us an ingeniously inspired blueprint empowering us to overcome it.
ntdaily.com

Democrats could be responsible for a Trump 2024 win

As we are about to enter the new year, the 2024 presidential election is a lot closer than we think. The midterm elections in 2022 will also serve as a progress report of the party behind the current administration. Fifty-one percent of voters said they would vote for Republican candidates if the 2022 midterms were held today, according to various polls. If what occurred in the Virginia gubernatorial race reflects things to come, we might be in more trouble than we think.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sentinel & Enterprise

Letter: America has become an oligarchy

Throughout history the question of how an authoritarian government could come to power was often asked. How could a political philosophy of extreme restrictive ideals and hatred toward a particular portion of the population rule over an enlightened society? The straightforward answer is when a group of individuals take control of a political narrative, the means and type of information communicated to, or blocked from the general population, they become authoritarian. Even today, an individual need not look too hard to see change within a political system, because the authoritarians of today are the once-trusted individuals who control the channels of information. Unfortunately, many now run essential segments of the federal government.
POLITICS
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: More penalties needed

There is a solution to the problems generated by Dr. Barbara Knox and others like her in the child protection arena. The law must stop enabling bad actors to be shielded from the consequences of their behaviors. The knowledge that both civil and criminal penalties can and will be brought against, doctors and social workers who use their positions to wreak havoc on the lives of innocent parties will result in far fewer false accusations and the resulting trauma visited on innocent children by officials who should be doing the opposite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Standard-Examiner

Letter: Jury made the right decision

I want to thank the jury in the high-profile case that was decided recently. I watched the last three days of the trial, and saw the videos, and heard testimonies from both sides. The jury had a very difficult job, and I agree with their verdict. I watched, wanting to...
Tulsa World

Letter: Individual rights do not override the rights of everyone else

When do individual rights surpass the rights of others?. We have all kinds of laws to protect us. For instance, we have posted speed limits. If I say this violates my right to drive as fast as I want – no matter how dangerous it may be to others – isn’t this an insane idea?
WSAV News 3

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Georgia

(STACKER) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state — and every county therein — has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Nov. 26 had reached 776,349 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, […]
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy