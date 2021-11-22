Letter: Campaign for 'rights' has trumped need for responsibility

Throughout history the question of how an authoritarian government could come to power was often asked. How could a political philosophy of extreme restrictive ideals and hatred toward a particular portion of the population rule over an enlightened society? The straightforward answer is when a group of individuals take control of a political narrative, the means and type of information communicated to, or blocked from the general population, they become authoritarian. Even today, an individual need not look too hard to see change within a political system, because the authoritarians of today are the once-trusted individuals who control the channels of information. Unfortunately, many now run essential segments of the federal government.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO