SOUTH HILL, Va. – The Colonial Center’s new Art Gallery exhibits have been installed. The Main Gallery’s featured exhibit is titled “The Beauty of Diversity” by Jill Ciccone-Pike, who is originally from Dunn, but has lived in Raleigh since 1983. She has been drawing and painting since childhood and is inspired by nature, color and the uniqueness of facial features. She has done commissioned portraits for more than 40 years. Most of her work is done in oils, but she also uses watercolors and colored pencil on occasion. Her paintings are signed with her maiden name, “Ciccone” in honor of her father.

SOUTH HILL, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO