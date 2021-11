Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Porter is dealing with lower back tightness, and he will not face off against Nikola Jokic and Co. Head coach Mike Malone said that the third-year pro will be out for "the foreseeable future," so it looks like Jeff Green will remain in the starting lineup for a bit longer.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO