Breezy conditions this week

We will see breezy and dry conditions as high pressure takes control for Monday. Monday looks to be another chilly day as we have blustery conditions and winds coming out of the northwest gusting at times to 20-30 mph. As we head into the evening Monday a weak storm system will begin to move through. This weak low could bring a few light snow showers overnight to Northern VA, the Eastern Panhandle, and Northern Maryland. The low will begin to move east on Tuesday and high pressure will return from our south, bringing some milder conditions for Tuesday. As we head into our Wednesday night into Thursday we could see another chance for precipitation as a cold front moves through. However, we will start to see a warming trend heading into Thursday with temperatures getting into the upper 50's to low 60's and lows in the mid 30's to mid 40's. Friday and into the weekend will start to see temperatures fall as another cold front passes through. EXTENDED FORECAST: MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, with light snow in the mountain, blustery conditions as gusty winds approach from the northwest, highs in the lower to upper 40's and lows in the upper 20's and lower 30's. TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40's and lower 50's and lows in the lower 30's. WEDNESDAY: HELLO DECEMBER!!!! Partly sunny skies, possible overnight showers, with highs in the upper 40's to lower 50's and lows in the lower to upper 30's. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50's and lows in the upper 30's to lover 40's. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50's to lower 60's and lows in the upper 30's to lower 40's. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a possibility of showers. with highs in the lower to upper 50's. Have a great start to your workweek!! -Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO