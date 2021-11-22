Max Politics Podcast: City Council Member Francisco Moya on Zoning Battles, Running for Speaker, & More

Lima City Council met Monday evening to vote on union contracts and re-zoning of the city. Council approved of an ordinance that would allow the Mayor to enter into a collective bargaining agreement with IAFF Local 334, which is a union for the firefighters in Lima. Council also held a public hearing on re-zoning, which would change the zoning of the area to the east of Main Street, to the West of the railroad tracks near Jackson Street, to the north of the Ottawa River, and to the South of the railroad tracks near Pearl Street from Industrial and Class 2 Business to Class 1 Business. They then voted to approve of the re-zoning, which would grandfather current operating business to continue business in those areas.
