David Bowie Returns to Early Single in Newly Unearthed Live Video

By Bryan Rolli
 7 days ago
Parlophone and ISO Records have shared David Bowie’s previously unheard live performance of “Can’t Help Thinking About Me” ahead of its appearance on the upcoming Toy album. Watch it below. He initially released “Can’t Help Thinking About Me” in January 1966 under the band name David Bowie With the...

InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Iman’s First Fragrance Is a Tribute to Her Marriage to David Bowie

Iman, the Somalia-born supermodel and cosmetics brand founder, is finally creating her own fragrance. Called Love Memoir, it launches exclusively with HSN this week. “I’ve been in the beauty business since the ‘90s but I’ve never created a fragrance,” Iman tells The Hollywood Reporter during a phone call from her house in upstate New York, “and it’s completely a tribute to the memories and special moments I had with my husband.” She’s referring of course to music legend David Bowie, who she was married to for nearly a quarter of a century before he died in 2016. The two shared a life together, both in New York City...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thechronicle-news.com

Immersive David Bowie film on the way from Kurt Cobain doc director

An immersive David Bowie film is on the way from the director of 'Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck'. Brett Morgen is helming the unique production comprised of thousands of hours of rare performance footage of the late music legend - who died following a secret battle with cancer in 2016 aged 69.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Iman won't remarry after David Bowie's death

Iman will never remarry after David Bowie's death. The 66-year-old model - who was married to the 'Space Oddity' legend from 1992 until his death in 2016 - insisted she "still" feels like she's married to the late musician. Recalling a conversation with her daughter Alexandra 'Lexi' Jones, now 21,...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Iman talks grieving David Bowie: ‘It came in a big bam’

Supermodel, philanthropist and entrepreneur Iman joins TODAY to talk about her relationship with her late husband David Bowie, how she dealt with grief and the new fragrance she is releasing in his honor. During the pandemic, she spent time at her estate and says, “the landscaped healed me” and that Bowie was “right there with me.”Nov. 17, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch David Bowie perform early single ‘Can’t Help Thinking About Me’ in unreleased footage

A previously unseen video of David Bowie performing early single ‘Can’t Help Thinking About Me’ has been released – check it out below. Originally released in 1965, ‘Can’t Help Thinking About Me’ was the first single Bowie released after changing his name from David Jones. Bowie performed the track during the 90s as he set to work on ‘Toy’, an album of re-recorded songs from his early days that was eventually scrapped due to a disagreement with his label.
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Iman launches debut fragrance Love Memoir, a tribute to David Bowie

Supermodel and philanthropist Iman has launched her first ever fragrance, an ode to her late husband David Bowie, and their fairytale partnership. Called Love Memoir, the pandemic project pays tribute to their marriage of 24 years both in its concept and composition. The notes celebrate Iman's memories with Bowie, from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whbl.com

Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie’s songwriting catalog – FT

(Reuters) – Warner Music Group is in talks with David Bowie’s estate to acquire the late music icon’s songwriting catalog, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The company is raising $535 million in debt to support the potential acquisition, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. Warner Music,...
THEATER & DANCE
Vanity Fair

Iman on Life With David Bowie and Her Tribute to Love in Perfume Form

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Iman, like so many with a second home outside New York City, suddenly found herself upstate during the onset of the pandemic—a temporary escape into rural living that stretched on for months. The march of time was hard to ignore. “It’s a very special property because it really has these beautiful mountain views, and the sun sets every day behind those mountains,” Iman explains in a phone call from the house that she and her late husband, David Bowie, built together some eight years ago. In a way, the landscape reminds her of Tuscany, where the couple married in 1992: the supermodel bride in Hervé Léger, the rock star in Thierry Mugler. (Teddy Antolin, the hairdresser who played matchmaker for the pair years earlier, styled her cascade of curls.) But following Bowie’s death from cancer in 2016—a devastating loss the world over, but especially at home—Iman found the upstate place to be heavy with memory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.5 KVKI

New David Bowie Film Has the Blessing of His Family

A yet-untitled David Bowie film is reportedly on the way, with the approval of the late rocker's family. Though no official release date has been announced, sources speaking to Variety noted that the Sundance Film Festival may host the movie's premiere, given its close proximity to the sixth anniversary of of Bowie's death on Jan. 10.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Montage of Heck’ Director Reportedly at Work on David Bowie ‘Cinematic Experience’

Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck director Brett Morgen will reportedly set his documentary skills on another music icon: David Bowie. Variety reports that Morgen has spent the past four years combing through thousands of hours of rare performance footage for the project, which a source described as “neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience.” Bowie’s longtime producer Tony Visconti is among the many collaborators reportedly taking part in the project, with Visconti serving as music producer. Bowie’s estate — which has long disallowed an authorized Bowie biopic — also provided their “support and cooperation” to Morgen’s project. While no other details...
MOVIES
963kklz.com

Unreleased David Bowie Music Is Out!

A previously unreleased David Bowie song is out called “Can’t Help Thinking About Me“. It was the first song he ever recorded under the David Bowie moniker and will appear on the “Toy – The Lost Album”, “David Bowie 5: Brilliant Adventure” and “Toy” box sets. The Mike & Carla Morning Show share a clip from the song and it sounds pretty good!
MUSIC
thenerdstash.com

Iman And David Bowie: Iman Creates Perfume Surrounding Couple’s Love

Iman and David Bowie remained together until Bowie’s death. Iman launches a new perfume brand, Love Memoir, to celebrate this relationship. Her love for Bowie may be true, but her strategy to sell a product is excellent. Iman is coming out with a new perfume Love Memoir. For Iman, Love Memoir is more than a perfume, it’s a souvenir of love. But is it really? Or is it just a brand strategy? A way to promote her product? Who knows……
BEAUTY & FASHION
KTVZ

Mick Rock, photographer who captured David Bowie and Queen, dies

Mick Rock, the photographer who “shot the 70s” and captured iconic images of artists including David Bowie, Queen, Blondie and Iggy and the Stooges, has died, according to a statement on his verified Instagram account on Friday. “Those who had the pleasure of existing in his orbit, know that Mick...
CELEBRITIES
