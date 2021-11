Lockesburg, AR—Legacy Academy hosted the Mineral Spring Hornets in senior boys’ basketball action only Thursday night in Lockesburg. The Warriors took charge of their home court, outscoring the Hornets in the first quarter 18-13. Teams went to the locker rooms at half-time with the Warriors up 31-29. The third quarter was brutal for Legacy as Mineral Springs rallied and put up 28 to Legacy’s 11 points. This was a result in a breakdown in defensive rebounds, as 16 of those points were on second chance put backs for the visitors. The Warriors were down by 19 points at the biggest spread of the game. The Lockesburg team continued to fight and scored 27 in the fourth quarter to Mineral Springs’ 22 points, but it was too little too late for the home team. They fell to the Hornets 79-69.

LOCKESBURG, AR ・ 10 DAYS AGO