Abingdon, VA

3 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $325,000

heraldcourier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 1 level brick home conveniently located off exit 14 of I-81 and just out of the town limits of Abingdon. Home has quality construction throughout and low exterior maintenance. This home features 3 bedrooms and...

heraldcourier.com

The Southern

At home | Dreamy Master Bedrooms

Much more than just the place you sleep, today’s master bedroom should function as a truly personal in-home retreat. Your bedroom is, or should be, a haven to escape the daily routines and a tranquil place to destress. Before diving into a new design, it is important to develop a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
heraldcourier.com

Bristol home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Paradise on the Lake!! Completely updated and renovated waterfront home with so many amenities. The view from the floor to ceiling windows are breath taking. So much character and detail makes this a one of a kind home. You will be WOWED from the minute you enter the grand foyer/sitting room which leads into a large open kitchen/dining/living area. Kitchen has been completely redone with new appliances, corian solid surface countertops, cabinets & copper farm style sink. Skylights and lots of windows makes it feel like you are outside all the time. All four bedrooms have their own private bathrooms. The master bathroom on the first level and the master bathroom on the lower level have heated floors for a little pampering. The lower level has a full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & wet bar. Family can visit and have their own living area, bedroom, bathroom & kitchen area. There are laundry facilities on both levels. This home has a new roof, new generator large enough to.
BRISTOL, VA
bhhschicago.com

207 E 31st Street #5F

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom with heated garage parking condo located by the side of Illinois Institute of Technology. Hardwood floor through out the condo. In unit washer/dryer and nice size balcony. Granite countertop and Stainless steel appliances. Bus stop to Downtown is in front of the building. Close to the lake, redline and green line station, Chinatown. and minutes to Chicago downtown.
CHICAGO, IL
Abingdon, VA
Real Estate
City
Abingdon, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Abingdon, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
PennLive.com

Home with pool, 12+ acres, two bar areas, horse arena and stables for $2.2M: Cool Spaces

This custom-built brick and stone-accented home has room to spare with 6,600-square-feet, including a finished walk-out lower level. With seven bedrooms, five fireplaces and a bright two-story great room with double-sided fireplace accented by a floor-to-ceiling brick and stone, the home checks all of the boxes. It includes a dining room with tray ceiling, first floor master bedroom with double-sided fireplace and large ensuite bath, and updated custom kitchen and breakfast room.
REAL ESTATE
GOBankingRates

7 Easy Home Renovations for $5,000 or Less

Chances are, you've spent more time than ever at home in the past year. This has likely caused you to zero in on home improvements you'd like to make. Find Out: 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your...
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
#Hardwood Flooring#Windows#Bedroom Home
bhhschicago.com

566 S Main Street

Great opportunity to live in the heart of Naperville! Only two blocks to Downtown! First floor bedroom can be used as the Master Beds. 2 upstair Bedrooms. 2 full Baths! Bonus room in Basement can be 4th Bedroom! Plenty of storage! Large lot And Much More Schedule your Showings Today!!
NAPERVILLE, IL
willcountygazette.com

Top 10 Channahon, Illinois home sales for October 2021

These are the top 10 home sales for Channahon, Illinois in October 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In October 2021, there were 13 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $292,000 in Channahon. Top 10 home sales in Channahon for October 2021. BuyerAddressSale Price. John Edward and Edward Albert...
CHANNAHON, IL
WJON

Minnesota House Still for Sale in the Worst Location EVER!

Good luck selling this house. I get that the market is strong, but this is a ridiculously bad location. It looks like a home that was there long before any of the roads around it were. And when they decided to construct the interstate, yes, interstate, the owner was a hold out and wouldn't sell or move and this is the result.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Real Estate

