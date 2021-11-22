Argentina introduces a crypto tax regime on back of El Salvador’s Bitcoin story

El Salvador is among the only nation to recognize Bitcoin as a legal tender. However, as per the latest buzz, the country is not planning to make an entire city based on Bitcoin, the largest and oldest digital currency. Nayib Bukele, the President of the country, announced this news wherein he collected all the Bitcoin enthusiasts during Bitcoin Week. The project of Bitcoin City will get the funds of 1 billion USD, and it will be located near a volcano close to the Gulf of Fonseca. The administration seems to be coming with the economic growth and the investment. However, it comes with the assumption of the price of Bitcoin that seemed to remain over the upward trajectory. Let’s understand his plan; he talks about Bitcoin City in the following paragraph, or you also have the option of exploring the sites or bitcoin-money.app. Let’s start:

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO