Argentina introduces a crypto tax regime on back of El Salvador’s Bitcoin story

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo ·
cryptoslate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountries around the world are now waking up to how the crypto space could play a pivotal role in their wider economic life as a number of them are now introducing taxes for the space. The latest country to implement a tax regime for the space is Argentina whose...

cryptoslate.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Bitcoin Cash#El Salvador#Cryptocurrencies#Digital
