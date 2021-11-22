Thanksgiving gas prices at record highs

Gasoline prices nationwide are down penny in time for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to AAA Auto Club, the average price of a gallon of unleaded regular across the 50 states this week is now $3.40. Meanwhile, the average in Wyoming according to AAA has dipped another 2¢ at $3.46 per gallon with the lowest price now found in Gillette at $2.84 per gallon.

JACKSON, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO