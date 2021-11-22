Thanksgiving gas prices at record highs

Gas prices have continued to remain mostly steady this week both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, increased by a penny over the past week to $3.57 per gallon.
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The American Automobile Association (AAA) confirms gas prices hit an average of $4.676 Sunday, beating October 2012's record average price of $4.671 for regular gasoline. Economists saw the price inching up this week. On Friday, it was about a penny away from the record, eventually...
As gas prices continue to rise, fewer Americans are planning to hit the road this year for Thanksgiving, according to GasBuddy, a fuel savings platform that tracks gas prices nationwide. A recent GasBuddy survey found that only 32% of Americans are planning to travel for Thanksgiving this year, a decline...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's a new state record for the average price of gas in California, according to AAA. But in Sacramento, drivers could see even higher prices than the state average. For regular, unleaded gas the current average price is $4.682 per gallon in the state. This is an...
This Arco on North Lake Avenue in Pasadena advertises lower prices than the Ralphs on Washington Boulevard at $ 4.35 per gallonDon Simkovich. The average gas price in California hit a record high of $ 4.682 on Nov. 15, rising almost six cents from a week ago. A chart from the American Automobile Association (AAA) shows the daily change in prices.
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. California gas prices hit a record high average, after 19-months of continual rising prices. Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino will hand out 400 turkeys to pre-registered guests at their Thanksgiving Drive Thru event...
(CBS Detroit) — Although Michigan recently saw a rise in gas prices, there appears to be some relief. According to AAA, the state’s average for a gallon of regular unleaded as of Nov. 15 is down to $3.39, which is 2 cents less than the national average. In Detroit, customers...
Gasoline prices nationwide are down penny in time for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to AAA Auto Club, the average price of a gallon of unleaded regular across the 50 states this week is now $3.40. Meanwhile, the average in Wyoming according to AAA has dipped another 2¢ at $3.46 per gallon with the lowest price now found in Gillette at $2.84 per gallon.
NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the third straight week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 3.4 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.379 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 2.8 cents from a month ago …
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As California gas prices hit a record high and pump prices surge, local businesses across our area responsible for delivering goods are feeling the pinch. According to Triple A, the average gas price in California is $4.68/ gallon. We caught up with a local Fresnan who says he enjoys riding his […]
Gas prices in California reached an all-time high Monday as the average price of a regular gallon soared to $4.682, according to the American Automobile Association, just as the Thanksgiving travel season is inching closer. It was the state’s second record-breaking day in a row. Monday’s price for regular unleaded...
Today is projected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year in Missouri, with Sunday being a close second. Spokeswoman for Triple-A auto club Meredith Mitts says this week’s travel figures are close to the levels before the pandemic started. The national average for gasoline is $3.41...
California gas prices notched a new all-time high Monday as prices nationwide continue to flare up amid rapidly spiking inflation throughout the economy. Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in California rose to $4.682, according to the American Automobile Association, slightly higher than Sunday’s figure, which broke the former record of $4.671 previously set in October 2012.
President Biden is tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a way to combat surging gas prices across the U.S. Most energy industry economists say releasing more oil on the market will eventually lower prices at the pump, but it’s likely a temporary fix. They also caution the release will take some time to take effect, so don’t expect lower prices at the pump for the holidays.
According to data released by AAA, the average price for regular unleaded gas is now $4.68 a gallon, beating the previous record set in October of 2012 by one cent. Doug Shupe is a spokesperson with AAA of Southern California. “It’s all about supply and demand, and of course during the pandemic, the demand for fuel was much less, and so as things have restarted and jumped up considerably, the demand for fuel has really increased," said Shupe.
REDDING, Calif. (KRCR/WKRC) - California's average gas price is at a new all-time high. The statewide average as of Monday was $4.68 per gallon. That surpasses the previous record set in October 2012 when the California average was $4.67. AAA said heavy rainstorms in Northern California have pinched production capacity,...
