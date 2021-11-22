ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Thanksgiving gas prices at record highs

 7 days ago

If you’re driving any great distance to see family and friends for Thanksgiving,...

butlerradio.com

Gas Prices Remain High But Steady

Gas prices have continued to remain mostly steady this week both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, increased by a penny over the past week to $3.57 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
kyma.com

California just set a new gas-price record

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The American Automobile Association (AAA) confirms gas prices hit an average of $4.676 Sunday, beating October 2012's record average price of $4.671 for regular gasoline. Economists saw the price inching up this week. On Friday, it was about a penny away from the record, eventually...
IMPERIAL, CA
State
Missouri State
KVCR NEWS

11/16 KVCR Midday News: Gas Prices Hit Record High, Thanksgiving Drive Thru Event to Provide Turkeys, $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Deal, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. California gas prices hit a record high average, after 19-months of continual rising prices. Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino will hand out 400 turkeys to pre-registered guests at their Thanksgiving Drive Thru event...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Jackson Hole Radio

Gas prices high for holiday week

Gasoline prices nationwide are down penny in time for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to AAA Auto Club, the average price of a gallon of unleaded regular across the 50 states this week is now $3.40. Meanwhile, the average in Wyoming according to AAA has dipped another 2¢ at $3.46 per gallon with the lowest price now found in Gillette at $2.84 per gallon.
JACKSON, WY
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices dip for third straight week

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the third straight week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 3.4 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.379 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 2.8 cents from a month ago … Continue reading "Gas prices dip for third straight week" The post Gas prices dip for third straight week appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NewsBreak
Gas Price
New York Post

California gas prices soar to all-time high amid inflation boom

California gas prices notched a new all-time high Monday as prices nationwide continue to flare up amid rapidly spiking inflation throughout the economy. Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in California rose to $4.682, according to the American Automobile Association, slightly higher than Sunday’s figure, which broke the former record of $4.671 previously set in October 2012.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Effingham Radio

Surging Gas Prices Spur Presidential Action

President Biden is tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a way to combat surging gas prices across the U.S. Most energy industry economists say releasing more oil on the market will eventually lower prices at the pump, but it’s likely a temporary fix. They also caution the release will take some time to take effect, so don’t expect lower prices at the pump for the holidays.
KVCR NEWS

California Gas Prices Hit Record High

According to data released by AAA, the average price for regular unleaded gas is now $4.68 a gallon, beating the previous record set in October of 2012 by one cent. Doug Shupe is a spokesperson with AAA of Southern California. “It’s all about supply and demand, and of course during the pandemic, the demand for fuel was much less, and so as things have restarted and jumped up considerably, the demand for fuel has really increased," said Shupe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKRC

California gas prices set new record high

REDDING, Calif. (KRCR/WKRC) - California's average gas price is at a new all-time high. The statewide average as of Monday was $4.68 per gallon. That surpasses the previous record set in October 2012 when the California average was $4.67. AAA said heavy rainstorms in Northern California have pinched production capacity,...
