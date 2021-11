If you’re looking for the highest quality source of protein to build more strength and lean muscle mass, Chad Belding is the guy to talk to. Star of The Fowl Life with Chad Belding on the Outdoor Channel and host of The Fowl Life Podcast, Belding is an avid hunter and a nearly as avid weight-lifter. He’s also the author of a brand-new book of fish and game recipes, The Provider Cookbook. With an appreciation for both wild game and optimizing his health, he insists on knowing where his food comes from. This means considering the source every time he picks out a ribeye, filet mignon, or New York strip for dinner.

