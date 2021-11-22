UVA specialist offers tips to cut back or quit smoking

You feel sick. Is it a cold, flu, allergies, COVID-19, or the highly contagious Delta variant? According to Inci Yildirim, MD, Ph.D., a Yale Medicine pediatric infectious diseases specialist and a vaccinologist, Delta seems to affect the body a little differently than other strains, especially when it comes to symptoms. "This variant seems to be working slightly differently," adds virus expert Tim Spector, who's ZOE Symptom Project in the UK has been tracking symptoms. "So I think the message here is that if you're young and getting milder symptoms, anyway, it might just feel like a bad cold or some funny feeling, but do stay at home and do get a test….So if you feel unwell, just stay at home for a few days until it passes." Read on to learn about the most common symptoms of the Delta variant—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

