Rajon Rondo’s role with the Lakers this season has been far more reduced — emergency injury-related situations aside — than in his first stint with the team, which would generally signify where he is at this stage in his career. Rondo has appeared in just 13 games and, when the team reaches as close to full strength as they have been this season, Rondo more often than not is out of the rotation.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO