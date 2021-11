In a year of inconsistency and uncertainty for the Pittsburgh Steelers, third-year wide receiver Diontae Johnson has stood out in a major way in the black and gold. Johnson, who struggled with drops and overall consistency and focus throughout the 2020 season, has completely flipped the narrative surrounding him as an inconsistent wide receiver who is a boom-or-bust guy into one that is a true, No. 1-type receiver that comes through in the clutch consistently for the Steelers.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO