When the leaves started to fall and revealed the house directly across from his home on Covered Bridge Road in Stowe, David Jaqua’s heart sank. The neighboring lot had been clear cut of trees and the thinning limbs of Jaqua’s tree line was all that stood between him and a two-story home built at the top of the hillside. A large amount of fill elevated the property even further on the hill. With the support of the town engineer, the Development Review Board allowed the property’s curb cut to be moved and a wide swath of roadside tree line removed.

REAL ESTATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO