ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

LETTER: Much thanks for making bazaar a success

yoursun.com
 7 days ago

The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club held their annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Rotonda West...

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Recorder

Editorial: So much to be thankful for this holiday

Expressing gratitude should be a part of our daily life. But since we have a holiday dedicated to it, here is an opportunity to highlight what happens in our communities that deserve our thanks. We are certSo we give thanks for:. Those who are willing to express their opinions in...
GREENFIELD, MA
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Family sends thanks for support

The Deml Family would like to extend our immense thanks and gratitude to those who helped us during this difficult time and who sent love to our sweet Taylor and our family. A special thanks to: Jadyn Demaline, Codie Sharp, Elko County Sherriff’s Office, Spring Creek Fire Department, Elko County, Elko County Roads Department, Elko Basque House, Walmart, Spring Creek High School, Spring Creek High School FFA, Aaron and Jenny Albisu, Burns Funeral Home, all those who donated and contributed including those who sent meals for the family, the Ybarzabal family, the Landa family, the Lostra family, Rikki Bundrock and Amy Holmes, the friends of Callie and Taylor, and all the students who helped with Taylor’s vigil.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
thejenatimes.net

There is much to be thankful for this year

“There’s a turkey in the icebox, there are pies upon the shelf, there are donuts in the pantry, but I cannot help myself. When I go into the kitchen, I will hear somebody say: “You just wait until tomorrow, it will be Thanksgiving Day.” I learned this song in elementary school, and it has always been my favorite Thanksgiving song from back when we use to really celebrate and appreciate…
FESTIVAL
Tullahoma News

There is so much to be thankful for in Tullahoma

November ushers in cooler weather, beautiful fall colors and my favorite time of the year with the holiday seasons upon us. First comes Diwali where we celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and let positivity flow into the new year. At Thanksgiving in my house, we give thanks for all with which we have been blessed, make a giant dinner and spend time eating a delicious meal with people we love. And then at Christmas, we celebrate hope and peace, and my home is filled with my excited children and our plethora of family traditions.
TULLAHOMA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bazaar#Scholarships#S Club#Lemon Bay High
theyukonreview.com

Make time to give thanks

Christmas displays are up in the park and houses are lined with lights. As for me and my home, that fall wreath remains on the door as we bide our time until after Thanksgiving. Christmas can wait one more week, although, I highly encourage people to take advantage of pre-Black Friday sales when possible. Instead of falling victim to all the Christmas hubbub, take time out and celebrate the true…
SOCIETY
Victoria Advocate

Letter: A country thank you

On Nov. 19th we had a fundraiser to help support the youth group of our church. It was a big success. We want to thank all who gave their time and efforts for this event. Also, to everyone who came by and purchased meals from our to-go lines. This money will help send kids to camp or other Christian events.
RELIGION
Longview Daily News

Letter: Thankful at Thanksgiving

Making mashed potatoes or homemade soup reminds me of the wonderful produce we've received from the Seventh Avenue Farmers' Market that runs spring through the end of October, from Bonnie's stall in Longview, to Willow Grove farms to Toutle and the Root Cellar from Chehalis, and baked goods and so much more.
LONGVIEW, WA
yoursun.com

Kiwanis Club donates books to preschool

NOKOMIS — The Kiwanis Club of Venice recently brought books for all of the students at Venice Nokomis Community Preschool. Noticing how important literacy is to young children, the club provided a wide variety of books the students could choose from. Each class took turns gathering at the school's playground...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
miamivalleytoday.com

Letter: Thank you to the community

On behalf of the board and staff of the Overfield Tavern Museum, we would like to thank the Miami County community and everyone who contributed to the success of our Tavern Takeout event on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Overfield Tavern Museum. We were truly inspired by the support that we received for this alternative fundraiser. One hundred and thirty-five people pulled up curbside next the tavern and had meals delivered to them by volunteers in period outfits.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Grand Forks Herald

Letter: Thankful for goodness in Grand Forks

I have some health challenges that make life a bit more challenging. In this past year I have been the recipient of so many acts of respect and kindness. Grand Forks is the home of so many extra special respectful, kind, caring, helpful people. Holding doors, carrying packages, lifting things...
GRAND FORKS, ND
defendernetwork.com

Black family Thanksgiving (un)written rules for the holiday dinner

For many Black families, Thanksgiving is an entirely different holiday than the traditional feast enjoyed by the mainstream culture. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, Blacks in America probably weren’t invited to the festivities. Still, we’ve embraced the holiday and turned it into a celebration of our own.
FESTIVAL
The Repository

Letter to the editor: Be thankful for dedicated priests

Recently, the newspaper featured articles about inappropriate behavior of two priests. Indeed, it is always disappointing when for any reason a priest forgets about the commitments he made at ordination. I often hear of people leaving the church because of the actions of priests and even bishops. But I often...
RELIGION
yoursun.com

COLUMN: Holiday events really light up Punta Gorda

The holiday season is getting into full swing and is an opportunity to express gratitude. I am thankful for so much in the city of Punta Gorda. Thankful to work with a City Council that cares about our citizens. Grateful for our staff that has once again made our Harborside Hometown safe and attractive for the holiday season. Thankful for each of our 290 employees working hard every day to accomplish the city’s goals.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
designertrapped.com

The Absolute Best Hostess Gifts

Don't show up to holiday gatherings empty-handed! These are the best hostess gifts to bring to your next party. Raise your hand if you take a bottle of wine to the hostess every time you go to a holiday party or meal. Now raise your hand if you want to be better and do something more special? I know what you are thinking, “everyone loves the wine.” Yes, yes they usually do. BUT, everyone else will bring it, which frees you up to bring something unique and different! I know this is a stressful time of year and you already have a lot to think about. But I got you! I have put together a list of the best hostess gifts out there. I LOVE all of these things and many I have gifted. (And some I secretly hope my Thanksgiving guests bring me, LOL!) You are going to love this list–it has something for every type of hostess.
SMALL BUSINESS
mainstreetclarksville.com

Ms. Cheap: Local holiday markets, bazaars make for great shopping

As a child — and a preacher’s kid at that — I always loved going to my church’s annual Christmas bazaar. I was particularly drawn (maybe as a young premonition to Ms. Cheap) to the bazaar’s “white elephant” section, which consisted of a few tables filled with gently used items the churchwomen had donated to the cause.
SHOPPING
yoursun.com

Toys for Tots needs children's gifts

NORTH PORT — In exchange for an unwrapped toy for a needy child at the Jingle Jam, donors get a free ride in a horse and carriage around Cool Today Park. Walter Alexander hopes there's plenty of horse and carriage rides. That means he'll have plenty of donated gifts for Toys for Tots in North Port and Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
yoursun.com

Making new holiday traditions

Through the eyes of a child, the holiday are undoubtedly the most magical time of the year. There is something that is so enchanting about looking up to the skies, wistfully watching for a glimpse of Santa and his infamous reindeer-drawn sleigh. As a mother to three children, instilling family...
CELEBRATIONS
yoursun.com

Spirits high as pick-up meal drive enters second year

Local church groups organized on Thanksgiving to make sure families in need would have a meal to appreciate. As a line of cars filed in from West Marion Avenue, congregation members at First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda sprung into action. Lois Sirman, who has worked with the annual...
CHARITIES
yoursun.com

LETTER: YMCA needs a new policy for Silver Sneakers

I agree with the writer on Wednesday regarding the SWFL YMCA discontinuing the use of Silver Sneakers for seniors. Why? How much is Silver Sneakers not paying for participation of each senior? The employees of the YMCA said Silver Sneakers would not negotiate, however, another program called Renew and Silver Plus have been accepted for use. I wrote to the CEO of SWFL, Gene Jones, and received no reply. Others have had the same response from him.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy