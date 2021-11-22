Adele fans are coming for the wrong journalist after Channel 7 interview gaffe

What should have been one of the biggest interviews of an Australian reporter’s career fell apart after he admitted to Adele that he hadn’t taken the time to listen to her new album before their chat. Matt Doran from Channel 7 flew all the way from Sydney to London this month for the only Australian network interview to mark Adele’s new album, 30. But, during their talk, Doran told Adele that he hadn’t opened an email that was sent out days earlier to give him a preview of the new songs. The Daily Telegraph reported that Adele asked Doran what he thought of the album and he responded: “I haven’t listened to it.” He told The Australian newspaper that he didn’t notice the email, explaining: “It was an oversight but not a deliberate snub... This is the most important email I have ever missed.” After Doran’s admission, Sony refused to release the footage of his half-hour interview with Adele. Australian media reported the failed interview had cost Channel 7 around A$1m ($700,000.)

