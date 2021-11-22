ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele fans are coming for the wrong journalist after Channel 7 interview gaffe

By Staff
thebrag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA case of mistaken identity is unfurling on social media following the Channel 7 Adele interview debacle. On Sunday, reports surfaced that Adele walked out on an interview with Channel 7 reporter Matt Doran after admitting that he had not listened to her latest record, 30. Doran had been...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

Comments / 0

thebrag.com

Sunrise host suspended after snubbing Adele in an interview

Sunrise host Matt Doran has been suspended for two weeks after he told Adele that he hadn’t bothered listening to her new album during an interview. The Weekend Sunrise host headed to London earlier this month to interview the pop star. It’s been reported that Doran didn’t ask Adele a single question about her new album.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Go easy on him! Journalist who botched Adele interview by admitting he hadn’t heard new album is ‘mortified’

An Australian journalist has been left feeling “mortified” after committing an interview no-no that ultimately led to his TV station losing its Adele interview. Matt Doran from Channel Seven made the 10,000 mile trip from Sydney to London on November 4 to interview Adele about her upcoming album 30 - only to admit to the hitmaker that he hadn’t actually listened to her album ahead of talking to her about it.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘I Haven’t Listened to It’: Reporter Blows Big Adele Interview With Ridiculous Gaffe

What should have been one of the biggest interviews of an Australian reporter’s career fell apart after he admitted to Adele that he hadn’t taken the time to listen to her new album before their chat. Matt Doran from Channel 7 flew all the way from Sydney to London this month for the only Australian network interview to mark Adele’s new album, 30. But, during their talk, Doran told Adele that he hadn’t opened an email that was sent out days earlier to give him a preview of the new songs. The Daily Telegraph reported that Adele asked Doran what he thought of the album and he responded: “I haven’t listened to it.” He told The Australian newspaper that he didn’t notice the email, explaining: “It was an oversight but not a deliberate snub... This is the most important email I have ever missed.” After Doran’s admission, Sony refused to release the footage of his half-hour interview with Adele. Australian media reported the failed interview had cost Channel 7 around A$1m ($700,000.)
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Adele 'would be horrified' by Sony's reaction to Matt Doran's interview gaffe after the record label withheld the footage because the Channel 7 reporter didn't listen to the album

Kyle Sandilands has claimed Adele 'would be horrified' by the way her record label Sony reacted to Channel Seven host Matt Doran's interview gaffe. Sony banned Seven from airing any part of Doran's interview with Adele - which was part of a $1million package that also included rights to her One Night Only concert special - after he admitted to the star he'd failed to listen to her album before their exclusive sit-down in London two weeks ago.
CELEBRITIES
NME

TV host costs his network an interview with Adele after failing to listen to ’30’

An Australian TV host has apologised after admitting to Adele during an interview that he hadn’t listened to her new album ’30’. Matt Doran – from Channel 7 – flew from Sydney to London on November 4 to sit down with Adele for her one and only Australian interview to promote her latest record, but during the chat he admitted he hadn’t heard the album.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Adele One Night Only Interview With Oprah

Adele shared intimate details about herself during CBS’ Adele One Night Only special with help from a media icon. On Sunday, viewers watched Adele chat with Oprah about a number of topics including her divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. According to the “Easy On Me” songstress, she’s always longed...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Miami

‘Mortified' TV Reporter Defends Himself After Adele Interview Mishap

Following his interview setback with Adele, Australian reporter Matt Doran wants fans to go easy on him. Doran, who serves as one of the hosts of Channel 7's "The Weekend Sunrise," flew to London on Nov. 4 for an exclusive interview with Adele for her album, "30." During the sit-down...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Adele's Oprah Interview: All Of The Best Moments

If you thought that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview was the biggest Oprah get to date, think again. Global superstar Adele just had a candid chat with everyone's favourite TV host - the first televised interview about her new album. The pair didn't stick to discussing music, however. Adele...
MUSIC
HuffingtonPost

Australian Reporter 'Mortified' After Botching Exclusive Adele Interview

Adele’s team did not go easy on an Australian TV reporter who failed to listen to her new album before interviewing her ahead of its release. Matt Doran, the host of Channel 7’s “Weekend Sunrise,” made the long trip with a crew from Sydney to London on Nov. 4 for what would have been the British superstar’s only Australian interview.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Adele drops her album 30… and fan reactions are in

Adele's new album 30 is in – and fans are calling it her best one yet. The singing sensation's 12 new songs dropped on 19 November, and listeners had plenty of thoughts! Find out what fans have been saying about the new album…. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Hate...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Adele Interview Axed, Reporter Suspended After He Admits He Didn't Listen To "30"

As fans have been enjoying listening to Adele's 30 in order as Spotify has removed the shuffle button, a reporter who interviewed the singer has gone viral. Sitdowns with certain celebrities are often a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and Matthew Doran, a host of Australian's Weekend Sunrise, received such a chance. Reports state that Doran was able to fly from Sydney to London, approximately 10,000 miles, for an interview with Adele that was later shut down.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Here’s What Happened After a ‘Mortified’ Reporter Told Adele He Didn’t Listen to ’30’ Album While Interviewing Her

An Australian reporter who interviewed Adele about her new album has been catching heat after he went into the conversation with the star without having listened to her highly-anticipated 30 project. According to the Guardian, Matthew Doran, host of Australia’s Weekend Surprise, was given the opportunity to fly over 10,000...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Adele Helped a Fan Propose in the Middle of a Concert

Don’t let the divorce album fool you—Adele is still a romantic at heart. The “Easy on Me” singer helped a lucky couple reach a life-changing milestone during her televised special, Adele: One Night Only. Halfway through the secret live concert at Los Angeles’s Griffith Observatory, local fan Quentin appeared onstage with his soon-to-be fiancée, Ashley, who was blindfolded and wearing noise-canceling headphones. Once the two were standing center stage, Quentin got down on one knee before a surprised Ashley, who removed her blindfold and headphones.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebrag.com

Adele says she and Drake are ‘a dying breed’ in the music industry

Adele has opened up about her friendship with Drake, claiming they are “a dying breed” in the music industry. During an interview on Canadian station CBC Radio (via NME), Adele was asked about a tweet from Drake about one of his “best friends in the world” releasing a new single, referring to ‘Easy On Me’.
MUSIC

