TV Schedules

Pets

azpm.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it's a ceramic dog or a painted cat, this special is chock...

azpm.org

RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service

As he buries his loved ones, a shattered Pete has to adjust to his new reality. Returning to work, he finds himself on a retrieval with Eliza, Pete’s resentment towards her comes to a head during a tense mid-air birth. Meanwhile, Wayne struggles to diagnose a seizure-suffering astronomer. Taylor is determined to get back out to the homestead, but at what cost?
ComicBook

When Are Rudolph and Frosty on TV? Holiday Special Schedule 2021

CBS wishes you a holly jolly Christmas with broadcast television airings of classic holiday specials over the Thanksgiving weekend and throughout the season: here's when and where to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman in 2021. Rudolph and Frosty's animated adventures return to TV alongside Rankin/Bass specials Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July and The Year Without a Santa Claus, two classics airing as part of AMC's annual Best Christmas Ever event. See our guides for more holiday 2021 programming, including when and how to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on television this year.
Outsider.com

‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Star Ty Pennington Gets Married at Under-Construction Home

There was just something about early 2000’s TV that made a lasting impression. Sure, it could be cheesy, but it was also wholesome and frankly educational, too. Even knee-deep in sewage or elbows-deep inside cattle, Mike Rowe kept us entertained while dropping some blue-collar knowledge with his “Dirty Jobs.” Then, in the realm of home remodeling, we had Ty Pennington. Remember him? He brought us “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
Best Life

See Little Ricky, the Last Living Cast Member of "I Love Lucy," All Grown Up

I Love Lucy was one of TV's biggest hits throughout the 1950s. But, given that the show went off the air over 60 years ago, the main cast members of the series have since passed away, including Lucille Ball (Lucy), Desi Arnaz (Ricky), Vivian Vance (Ethel), and William Frawley (Fred). Now, only one cast member who had a regular, credited role on I Love Lucy is still alive: Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky.
947wls.com

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have apparently been married for almost 30 years

Film stars Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder may have unwittingly shared one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages for almost the last 30 years. In the 1992 film, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” the two actors shared a scene in which they were married by an actual Romanian priest. And they haven’t divorced or married anyone else since the film.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Licorice Pizza' Faces Backlash for Racist Gag That Left Viewers Gasping

The new coming-of-age movie Licorice Pizza is facing some serious criticism after its opening weekend in select theaters this Thanksgiving. The movie is set in southern California in the 1970s and features some casual racism against Asian people. According to a report by NBC News, many viewers felt that these lines were unnecessary and ultimately just harmful, without adding to the art itself at all.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre & Xzibit Have Master Plan For Spousal Slander - & Keyshia Cole Wants In

Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Dre and Xzibit have formed a new Hip Hop supergroup as a result of their new marital statuses. In an Instagram post Xzibit shared on his personal profile Saturday (November 27), the cannabis entrepreneur appeared in a series of photos with Dr. Dre in a t-shirt that had the acronym “N.W.D.” emblazoned on the front, along with the phrase “Straight Outta Marriage,” on the back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Arlene Dahl, Actress in ‘One Life to Live,’ ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth,’ Dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, the glamorous 1950s actress who later became a beauty writer and cosmetics executive, died on Monday in New York. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas, posted on Facebook, saying, “She was the most positive influence on my life. I will remember her laughter, her joy, her dignity as she navigated the challenges that she faced. Never an ill word about anyone crossed her lips. Her ability to forgive left me speechless at times. She truly was a force of nature and as we got closer in my adult life, I leaned on her more and more as...
CELEBRITIES
azpm.org

The Desert Speaks

Host David Yetman and Mexican ecologist Alberto Búrquez travel into and around the state of Michoacán, Mexico, to explore its rugged coast, diverse habitats and local traditions. On the coast, the travelers visit a banana plantation to see how the fruit is cleaned and kept free of insect damage before exportation. We stop in a tropical deciduous forest to see some interesting vegetation.
